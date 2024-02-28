SASKATOON, SK , Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding, and federal leadership we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Saskatoon announced that they reached an agreement to fast track 940 housing units over the next three years. Saskatoon estimates that this deal will help spur the construction of more than 25,200 homes across the city over the next decade.

The agreement, under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will provide over $41.3 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Saskatoon's Action Plan commits to thirteen local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The Action Plan will speed up home development near transit and in downtown Saskatoon. Other zoning changes will allow four units as-of-right across the city as well as greater building height near transit and more density near post-secondary institutions. The plan will also encourage more medium-density and multi-family homes such as townhouses and multiplexes, reduce parking requirements, and streamline processes for supportive housing which includes wrap-around services like health care, social work and accessibility accessible building design. The city will also partner with the affordable housing sector to preserve and increase affordable homes and ensure wrap-around services are in place.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of almost 650,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with Saskatoon today. By allowing four units as-of-right, increasing building heights, and streamlining processes for supportive housing, the City will ensure that Saskatoon has more of the kind of homes we need to tackle the housing crisis. We will continue working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Across the country, the Housing Accelerator Fund is speeding up the construction of new housing units. From reducing red tape, speeding up permits and getting more people housed – this investment is how we build more homes, faster." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"With Saskatoon growing faster than ever, we have an urgent need to come up with housing solutions. This welcomed investment through the Housing Accelerator Fund can provide the money needed to help increase supply, including much needed affordable housing, particularly in areas of the city near transit corridors. Accommodating generational growth requires generational change and City Council will be considering big changes to zoning, density, and parking requirements to meet the targets in this plan." – Charlie Clark, Mayor of the City of Saskatoon

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Charlie Clark , Mayor for the City of Saskatoon .

, Mayor for the . Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

