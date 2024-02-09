REGINA, SK, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Regina announced that they reached an agreement to fast track over 1,000 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 3,000 homes over the next decade.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will provide over $35 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Regina's Action Plan commits to eleven local initiatives, including zoning changes to allow four units as-of-right per residential lot, promoting more medium-density, duplex and multi-family homes such as townhouses and multiplexes, allowing greater density along urban corridors by increasing the height limit for buildings, and ensuring that different kinds of homes can be built in established single-family neighbourhoods. Regina will also develop a funding program to cover pre-development costs for redevelopment of underused sites and to help build more homes by partnering with non-profit housing groups. The City's Action Plan will also support converting non-residential buildings into housing, creating a process to allow for municipally owned land to be used for housing, and shortening development approval processes.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of almost 550,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Today's announcement will help fast track over 1,000 homes in the next three years and more than 3,000 homes over the next decade in Regina. By working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The City of Regina appreciates the Government of Canada for developing and delivering the Housing Accelerator Fund initiative to assist municipalities in transforming their policies and processes to get housing projects to market faster. Innovation and transformation require investment that is sometimes beyond the means of the day-to-day operations of a city. We are committed to removing barriers to housing development, streamlining our zoning and permitting approval processes, and allowing for greater housing diversity and density to meet the evolving needs of our community." – Sandra Masters, Mayor for the City of Regina

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Sandra Masters , Mayor for the City of Regina.

, Mayor for the City of Regina. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Associated Links:

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Media Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]