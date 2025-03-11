PORT COLBORNE, ON, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - To make progress towards solving the housing crisis we need to build more homes at prices that Canadians can afford, faster. To do this we need to end restrictive zoning and speed up permitting, and add greater density, especially near transit and post-secondary institutions. The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will cut this red tape and fast-track at least 112,000 new homes by 2028, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Port Colborne announced that they reached an agreement to accelerate the construction of 128 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 1,175 homes over the next decade. This agreement under the second round of the HAF, will provide over $4.3 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

HAF requires action plans from local governments, unlocking funding to ensure the timely implementation of housing initiatives, with subsequent payments upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

Port Colborne's Action Plan commits to seven local initiatives such as updates to the Official Plan and zoning bylaws to encourage the development of more medium- and high-density housing and permitting four units as-of-right city-wide. Port Colborne will also implement an electronic planning application system to accelerate permit and other approvals. Further, Port Colborne will explore affordable housing partnerships with various housing providers to expand the region's affordable housing stock and will undertake policy updates aimed at infill development and enhancing density and diversity within the city's urban areas. Finally, The City will reduce parking spaces for new residential and mixed-use developments, thereby lowering construction costs, encouraging higher-density development, and enhancing the city's walkability and access to public transit.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians — and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to removing barriers and cutting red tap to enable housing development, and these partnerships with Ontario communities will do just that." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"To solve the housing crisis, we need to build more homes that Canadians can afford – faster. Through the Housing Accelerator Fund, we're working with the city to cut red tape, speeding up permits, and increasing density. Today's $4.3 million agreement with the City of Port Colborne will help fast-track 128 homes in the next three years and lay the groundwork for 1,175 homes over the next decade. We're working with all levels of government to make housing more affordable and accessible for everyone." – Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

"This funding is integral in supporting the City of Port Colborne's Strategic Plan to increase housing options. It will help to move forward much-needed housing projects and partnerships while also contributing to an increase in the overall housing supply by developing new policies to spur future development." – William Steele, Mayor of Port Colborne

Quick Facts:

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion , and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program.

As of December 2024, the federal government has committed $60.09 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 298,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. In Budget 2024, the federal government committed an additional $400 million to incentivize more local governments to fast-track home construction, resulting in an additional 12,000 new homes permitted over the next four years.

Associated Links:

