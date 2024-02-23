New Glasgow, NS, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Towns of New Glasgow, Pictou and Westville announced that they reached an agreement to fast track a combined total of over 190 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 2,100 homes over the next decade.

The agreements under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide nearly $5.6 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

New Glasgow will receive almost $3.3 million to support its Action Plan which commits to seven local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. New Glasgow's Action Plan will establish an integrated Community Plan which will include a focus on the future needs of the Town's water utility in light of climate change risks. It will also ensure efficiency of the development approvals process by implementing an e-permitting system. New Glasgow will also encourage more affordable housing development by exploring new and creative affordable housing solutions such as repurposing unoccupied buildings. The Town's Action Plan will also leverage existing infrastructure and promote the development of vacant land and pursue land acquisitions and partnerships for brownfield redevelopment.

Pictou will receive more than $775,000 to support its Action Plan which commits to seven local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. Pictou's Action Plan includes changes to zoning bylaws to increase housing density by allowing more duplex opportunities and promoting the development of tiny or modular homes on undersized lots. To focus on the future needs of the Town's water utility, the Town will establish an integrated Community Sustainability Plan. They will also accelerate development approvals process by reducing the need for public hearings or obtaining council support.

Westville will receive over $1.5 million to support its Action Plan which commits to seven local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. Westville's Action Plan includes zoning changes to allow additional density as-of-right as well as land-use bylaw changes to allow the development of tiny homes on smaller lots. The Town will also, extend existing infrastructure to prepare a development site for modular housing units, identify and develop a new water source to facilitate additional housing development, and undertake brownfield redevelopment work in support of future housing development.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 600,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"Today's announcement will help build more than 190 homes in New Glasgow, Westville, and Pictou over the next three years and over 2,100 homes over the next decade. Rural communities like ours needs all levels of government to work together to help get more homes built for all Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Town of New Glasgow continues to be the regional service centre for Northern Nova Scotia. With anticipated growth evidenced through the recent Housing Needs Assessment Report for New Glasgow, we need to modernize our municipal processes and work with housing developers to open opportunities for the necessary housing growth for the full spectrum of our housing needs. With the support of the Housing Accelerator Fund, New Glasgow will be better positioned to provide such support to facilitate the growth in housing we need. We aim to provide the support and services required to accomplish our housing demand needs for our citizens. Many New Glasgow residents are feeling the cost of living strains and by working with organizations that provide affordable and below-market-value housing solutions with be key in this initiative. The Town already provides property assessed clean energy retrofit financing support for homeowners." - Nancy Dicks, Mayor of New Glasgow

"The Town of Pictou is pleased to be a recipient of this necessary funding designed to support the removal of barriers to community housing growth. Numerous proposed projects will now move forward and residents will benefit from the creation of reliable infrastructure and the promotion of accessibility within the town." – Jim Ryan, Mayor of Pictou

"Westville is extremely pleased to be receiving this funding through the HAF program.

The Town of Westville has surplus lands available for residential development and this funding will help us work together with private sector developers and not-for-profit housing groups to build homes on these properties that will help ease the housing crisis the grips much of the province and the country. Westville appreciates the fact that the federal government has stepped forward to make this impactful investment in Westville, its residents and the community's future." – Lennie White, Mayor of the Town of Westville

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities; Nancy Dicks , Mayor of the Town of New Glasgow ; Jim Ryan , Mayor of the Town of Pictou ; and Lennie White , Mayor of the Town of Westville .

, Mayor of the ; , Mayor of the ; and , Mayor of the . Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

