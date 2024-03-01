NORTH GRENVILLE, ON, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Municipality of North Grenville announced that they reached an agreement to fast track 170 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 1,700 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $5.2 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. North Grenville's Action Plan commits to seven local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. Planned initiatives include removing barriers to housing construction through a comprehensive zoning bylaw review and a reduction in fees for development, and fast-tracking permit applications that come in for medium-density, duplex and multi-family housing such as townhouses, multiplexes and affordable housing. The Municipality will examine and prioritize municipal lands for re-use as housing and mixed-use communities. North Grenville's Action Plan will also establish an interest-free loan program to incentivize the construction of additional dwelling units and update municipal infrastructure to unlock development potential in constrained areas.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 650,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with North Grenville today. The Municipality has committed to taking consequential steps to improve the ways housing gets built in their community. Through re-examining zoning bylaws and opening up more municipal land for affordable homes, they will pave the way for hundreds of new homes being built. We will continue working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is investing to meet the growing demand for new homes in North Grenville. With this announcement, we are partnering with local communities to ensure that more families have access to an affordable place to call home." – The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"We are heartened and encouraged by the award of this crucial funding to assist with North Grenville's efforts to improve access to affordable housing in our community. We recognize that in the face of a deepening housing crisis, the Housing Accelerator Fund is a rare opportunity to go beyond what would have been possible otherwise. As Mayor, I've witnessed firsthand the urgent need for not just housing, but affordable housing solutions in high-growth rural/urban communities like ours here in eastern Ontario. Today, with the support of the Government of Canada's Housing Accelerator Fund, we are excited to accelerate our efforts to quickly respond to the pressing needs of seniors, youth, and young families who are currently struggling to gain access to affordable and attainable housing." – Nancy Peckford, Mayor of North Grenville

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Nancy Peckford , Mayor of the Municipality of North Grenville .

, Mayor of the Municipality of . Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Associated Links:

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Media Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities,[email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]