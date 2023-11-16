MONCTON, NB, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - With federal funding, and federal leadership we are changing how cities let housing get built in their communities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Moncton announced that they have reached an agreement to fast track over 490 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 5,500 homes over the next decade.

The agreement, under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will provide over $15.5 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

It will encourage the creation of more density and affordable housing in Moncton through grant programs incentivizing more missing-middle development and accessory dwelling units and assisting non-profit housing developers. Moncton's action plan will also help streamline development by reducing barriers to development through zoning by-law changes addressing four units as-of-right in all residential zones, design standards, parking restrictions, permitted uses and height restrictions.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Today's announcement will help fast track over 490 homes in the next three years and over 5,500 homes over the next decade. By working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"By building more affordable homes more quickly, our government is unlocking new opportunities for growth in Moncton. Working together, we can equip our communities with new tools to support them to reach their potential and turn possibilities into realities." - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Member of Parliament for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe

"Lack of housing, in particular affordable housing, continues to be one of the most pressing challenges facing the City of Moncton. The Housing Accelerator Fund provides welcomed support that will help drive construction of more units right now when they are desperately needed. We want to thank the federal government for prioritizing this important program." – Dawn Arnold, Mayor of the City of Moncton

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Member of Parliament for Moncton - Riverview - Dieppe ; Dawn Arnold , Mayor for the City of Moncton .

- - ; , Mayor for the . Through several grant programs, the City of Moncton will support greater density and more affordable housing by encouraging missing-middle development, accessory dwelling units, and supporting non-profit housing developers.

will support greater density and more affordable housing by encouraging missing-middle development, accessory dwelling units, and supporting non-profit housing developers. Other initiatives by the City of Moncton include the reduction of zoning by-law requirements to permit more residential development, including allowing 4 units as-of-right in all residential zones, and the development of building plan templates for energy-efficient multi-unit residential buildings,

include the reduction of zoning by-law requirements to permit more residential development, including allowing 4 units as-of-right in all residential zones, and the development of building plan templates for energy-efficient multi-unit residential buildings, Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27. The HAF is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan that has already committed to the creation and repair of over 400,000 units. Progress on programs and initiatives under the NHS are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed through the NHS.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The HAF is part of National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan that has already committed to the creation and repair of over 400,000 units. Progress on programs and initiatives under the NHS are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed through the NHS. Since the creation of the NHS , the Government of Canada has committed over $36.82 billion to support the creation of over 113,467 units and the repair of over 126,011 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Associated Links:

