GRAND BAY-WESTFIELD, NB, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the federal government and the Town of Grand Bay-Westfield, Harvey Rural Community and the Town of Sussex announced that they reached agreements to fast track a combined total of over 160 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 1,100 homes over the next decade.

The agreements under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will provide over $5.1 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

Grand Bay-Westfield will receive over $1 million to support its Action Plan which commits to five local initiatives to help meet its diverse housing needs like promoting increased density, providing incentives for affordable housing, repurposing town-owned land for housing development, and reviewing infrastructure planning to meet future demand.

Harvey will receive $840,000 to support its Action Plan of six local initiatives, which will help establish a regional climate adaptation plan, accelerate development approvals, promote alternative forms of housing like secondary suites and accessory dwelling units as-of-right in residential zones, and build a new regional housing database with new mapping tools for staff and public.

Sussex will receive more than $3.2 million for initiatives such as updating infrastructure planning to align with future growth, developing non-profit partnerships, providing permit-ready parcels of vacant land, amending zoning bylaws to allow more homes in neighbourhoods, promoting the development of alternative housing types like modular and prefabricated, and implementing flood mitigation strategies.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of more than 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"We are excited and proud to announce these partnerships with Grand Bay-Westfield, Sussex, and Harvey today. With support from the Housing Accelerator Fund and by making the necessary changes on the ground, these communities will ensure they have more of the kinds of homes needed to tackle the housing crisis. We will continue working with cities, towns, mayors, Indigenous partners, and all levels of government to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Through innovation and partnerships with local governments, we can build the homes we need in our cities and towns and create affordable inclusive and diverse communities. Partnering with Grand Bay-Westfield, Sussex, and Harvey through the Housing Accelerator Fund does just that. We will continue to work to make life more affordable and create strong, more prosperous communities here in New-Brunswick and across our great country." – Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay

"The Town of Grand Bay-Westfield extends appreciation to the federal government for providing an investment of $1,051,143 through the Housing Accelerator Fund. Directly aligning with the Town's strategic priority of smart growth—this investment will assist in removing barriers for development, as well as increase affordable, missing-middle and inclusive housing. Together, we are working towards the Town's vision of a welcoming place for all to live, grow and thrive." – Mayor Brittany Merrifield, Town of Grand Bay-Westfield

"Harvey Rural Community is incredibly pleased for the contribution of federal funding through the Housing Accelerator Fund. This will allow us to appropriate funds locally by encouraging new development, with a focus on affordable housing, investments in community and housing related infrastructure. The funding will also help us foster a developer-friendly environment that brings community support to achieving our growth objectives. We will be moving quickly to put these funds to work in Harvey Rural Community." – Mayor Richard Corey, Harvey Rural Community

"This direct funding from CMHC will help rural towns like Sussex who are on the frontlines of the housing crisis and will assist with building of new homes to meet Sussex's needs. In Sussex this means we need to ensure we are innovative and are building the mix of housing, including the missing middle in our neighbourhoods that have been identified through the Town's recent stakeholder meetings and our Housing Needs Assessment. The timing is perfect as we are currently developing our new Municipal Plan and Zoning Bylaws for Sussex. We appreciate the federal government for their confidence in Sussex's housing plan and their commitment to ensuring that everyone who wants to call Sussex home can do so." – Mayor Marc Thorne, Town of Sussex

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by Wayne Long , Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Brittany Merrifield , Mayor of Grand Bay-Westfield .

, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and , Mayor of . Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

