GANDER, NL, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how municipalities let housing get built in communities. With a greater focus on density and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Town of Gander announced that they reached an agreement to fast track 110 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 750 homes over the next decade. The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $4.3 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

Gander's Action Plan commits to seven local initiatives such as increasing affordable housing by providing targeted financial incentives, removing zoning barriers to permit a broader range of multi-residential housing options, establishing a municipal land bank for public lands suitable for housing development, and identifying and promoting more innovative strategies aimed at increasing the housing supply.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

In Budget 2024, the federal government committed an additional $400 million to incentivize more local government to fast-track home construction, resulting in an additional 12,000 new homes permitted over the next four years.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians — and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership Gander today. With initiatives like removing zoning barriers, establishing a municipal land bank and identifying more innovative strategies, Gander will ensure that they have more of the kind of homes needed to tackle the housing crisis. We will keep working with municipalities, mayors, Indigenous partners, and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Building more homes for people in Gander, faster. That's how your federal government is solving the housing crisis. Working with the Town of Gander, we are going to make sure families have a safe, affordable place to live."- The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister Responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Minister of Rural Economic Development, Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

"Receiving this Federal funding is a significant milestone for Gander, enabling us to implement innovative solutions to increase our housing supply, making it more affordable and diverse for all residents. This funding drives a national discussion on new and creative housing solutions, representing a paradigm shift in urban planning to meet current and future needs. We are committed to creating a vibrant, inclusive, and resilient community with safe and sustainable housing for everyone. Embracing unique and novel approaches will require community discussion and acceptance." - Percy Farwell, Mayor of Gander

Quick Facts:

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion , and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled , and Budget 2024 added an additional to this program. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Associated Links:

SOURCE Government of Canada

Media Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]