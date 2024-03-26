EDMUNDSTON, NB, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how municipalities let housing get built in their communities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Edmundston announced that they reached an agreement to fast track 132 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 1,900 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will provide more than $4 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Edmundston's Action Plan commits to eight local initiatives including streamlining permit approvals, converting surplus public lands into residential developments, changing bylaws to increase housing density in neighbourhoods, and developing pre-approved construction designs.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of more than 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with Edmundston today. With initiatives like developing pre-approved building designs, making public lands available for housing, and allowing additional homes in low-density areas, the City will ensure that Edmundston has more of the kind of homes needed to tackle the housing crisis. We will keep working with cities, mayors, Indigenous partners, and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is proud to be working with the City of Edmundston to ensure we are doing our part to fulfill the housing needs in our city and indeed across Canada. This funding of $4 million for housing in Edmundston will accelerate the development of safe and affordable housing to meet the needs of our rapidly growing city where we need it most." – René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche

"The City of Edmundston is very grateful to the Government of Canada for this important contribution to address the challenges we face regarding housing shortages. This partnership will allow us to create initiatives to offer more affordable housing, for individuals and families. The next three years will be decisive, in terms of housing for our region, and this investment will help kickstart construction projects which will respond to our current realities as well as our future needs. The City of Edmundston is committed to using these funds strategically in order to get the most out of them for our citizens' needs. The municipality aspires for its neighbourhoods to be vibrant, sustainable and inclusive, to ensure everyone feels at home. We wish to thank the Government of Canada for believing in our projects, the details of which will be presented to our population shortly." – Eric Marquis, Mayor of Edmundston

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by the René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Eric Marquis , Mayor of Edmundston .

, Mayor of . Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Associated Links:

