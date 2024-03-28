EAST HANTS, NS, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how municipalities let housing get built in their communities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Municipality of East Hants announced that they reached an agreement to fast track over 200 housing units over the next three years. This deal will help spur the construction of more than 2,800 homes over the next decade.

The agreement, under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $5.8 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. East Hants' Action Plan commits to nine local initiatives such as allowing more units on residential lots, reducing parking requirements for new developments, waiving building permit fees for accessory dwellings, making municipal land available for housing, and streamlining approval processing times with a new e-permitting platform.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of more than 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with East Hants. With initiatives like allowing more units on residential lots, making municipal lands available for housing, waiving permit fees for accessory units, and streamlining approval processes, East Hants will ensure that they have more of the kind of homes needed to tackle the housing crisis. We will continue working with cities, towns, municipalities, mayors, Indigenous partners, and all levels of government to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"East Hants is a great place to live and is home to several of the fastest growing communities in Nova Scotia. I am very pleased to share that the Government of Canada is investing $5.8M through the Housing Accelerator Fund to support the Municipality of East Hants plan to get more homes built faster. This agreement will result in the construction of 2,800 new homes in East Hants over the next decade, ensuring that more Nova Scotian families can call East Hants home." – Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants

"East Hants is extremely grateful to receive funds from the Housing Accelerator Fund program. This is great news for our communities and will give us the ability to continue to expand housing options for our residents." – Eleanor Roulston, Warden of East Hants

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities, and Eleanor Roulston, Warden of East Hants.

Launched in March 2023, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Associated Links:

