BRANDON, MB, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how municipalities let housing get built in their communities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Brandon announced that they reached an agreement to fast track 168 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 761 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will provide more than $6.2 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

Brandon's Action Plan commits to seven local initiatives including zoning changes to allow four units as-of-right in low density areas, creating a new role to foster relationships with non-profit and for-profit developers and providing financial incentives for affordable housing developments.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of more than 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with Brandon today. With initiatives like allowing four units as-of-right, fostering stronger relationships with builders, and providing more incentives for affordable homes, the City will ensure that Brandon has more of the kind of homes we need to tackle the housing crisis. We will keep working with cities, mayors, Indigenous partners, and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"By working with local governments, we can build the homes we need in our cities and towns and create communities Canadians can afford. Partnering with Brandon through the Housing Accelerator Fund does just that. We will continue to work to make life more affordable and create strong, more prosperous communities here in Manitoba and across our great country." – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital

"This is a great opportunity to assist Brandon in addressing the housing needs of our community. We are grateful to the Federal Government for this funding, which will help us create more affordable and market housing in our city. On behalf of Brandon City Council, I want to thank Minister Fraser and CMHC for their support and partnership." -– Jeff Fawcett, Mayor of the City of Brandon

Quick Facts:

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27. Budget 2024 proposes an addition al $4.4 million to this program.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. Budget 2024 proposes an addition al to this program. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy, an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy, an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. On April 12, 2024 , the federal government released Solving the housing crisis: Canada's Housing Plan, supported by new investments proposed in Budget 2024.

, the federal government released Solving the housing crisis: Housing Plan, supported by new investments proposed in Budget 2024. As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Associated Links:

SOURCE Government of Canada

Media Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]