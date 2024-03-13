ANTIGONISH, NS, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish and the Town of Antigonish announced that they reached agreements to fast track a combined total of 93 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 270 homes over the next decade.

The agreements under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide more than $3.2 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish will receive over $1.9 million to support its Action Plan which commits to eight local initiatives including leveraging strategic municipal assets for housing development and grants for new non-profit affordable housing. It will also ensure permit approvals are processed more efficiently by implementing a new e-permitting system. The Municipality intends to expand the provision of services such as water, community transit, and alternative active transportation options to support the expansion of affordable housing.

The Town of Antigonish will receive $1.3 million to support its Action Plan which commits to five local initiatives. Antigonish's Action Plan will expand residential zoning regulations to increase housing density, offer new incentive grants to promote affordable housing, and also implement an e-permitting system to help streamline the approval process. Additionally, the Town will encourage housing development alongside transit routes with a focus on affordable housing.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of more than 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"Today's announcement will help build more than 90 homes in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish and the Town of Antigonish over the next three years and over 270 homes in the next decade. Rural communities need all levels of government to work together to help get more homes built for all Canadians at prices they can afford.ˮ – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

We are excited and proud to announce partnerships with the Town and the County of Antigonish today. Together we're putting forward common sense measures to ensure that communities across Northeastern Nova Scotia have the tools they needs to tackle the housing crisis. I'm proud that the federal government continues to bring solutions to the table that will deliver results for Canadians, right now." – Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member for Cape Breton—Canso, Nova Scotia

"We are thrilled to receive this funding through the HAF program. This funding will allow us to better support housing and development initiatives to meet the needs of our community. With the funding, we aim to expand municipal infrastructure to support housing growth, modernize the permitting process, conduct source water planning and protection, and create a non-profit affordable housing grant program to support organizations who are working to create affordable housing in the municipality. These are long standing challenges in our community so I would like to commend the federal government for making these investments in Antigonish County." – Owen McCarron, Warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish

"The Town of Antigonish welcomes this crucial funding which marks a significant step towards being able to increase our local housing supply. This investment aligns with our vision to cultivate a vibrant and welcoming community to address housing challenges. This funding will allow us to modernize our processes that will lay the groundwork for sustainable growth and development in the Town. We look forward to working hand in hand with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, Eastern District Planning Commission and Antigonish Community Transit for the betterment of our greater community." – Laurie Boucher, Mayor of Antigonish

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Mike Kelloway , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member for Cape Breton—Canso, Nova Scotia , Owen McCarron , Warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish and Laurie Boucher , Mayor of Antigonish .

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member for Cape Breton—Canso, , , Warden of the Municipality of the County of and , Mayor of . Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

