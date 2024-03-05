AIRDRIE, AB, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Airdrie announced that they reached an agreement to fast track more than 900 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 3,500 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $24.8 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Airdrie's Action Plan commits to seven local initiatives including streamlining zoning bylaws to allow four units as-of-right and medium-density homes such as townhouses and multiplexes across the city. They will also encourage more secondary suites by reducing parking restrictions and lot size. The City's Action Plan will also make their development approval processes more efficient, increase residential areas along major transit routes, and accelerate development in the downtown core.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of almost 700,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Today's announcement will help fast track over 900 homes in the next three years, and more than 3,500 over the next decade. By working with cities, mayors, Indigenous partners, and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities (TBC)

"On behalf of the City of Airdrie, I want to express my appreciation in being awarded funding from the Government of Canada's HAF program. I am hopeful this will enable our community to address concerns around diverse market housing availability in our community. This investment will be critical in our ongoing efforts in tackling housing availability challenges, ensuring that all residents have access to housing options that meets their needs and is achievable on their income." – Peter Brown, Mayor of Airdrie

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Peter Brown , Mayor of Airdrie .

, Mayor of . Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

