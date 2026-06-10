HELLOFRESH UNCOVERS THE SURPRISING RELATIONSHIP QUESTION CAUSING TENSION FOR 1 IN 4 CANADIAN COUPLES

New research reveals "what's for dinner?" has become a daily pressure point for couples across the country

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - "What's for dinner?" might sound like a simple question, but for many Canadian couples, it's anything but.

New research from HelloFresh reveals that one quarter (25%) of couples describe debates over dinner as an underlying source of relationship tension, and more than half of couples aged 18–34 (55%) say their relationship would improve substantially if they did not have to decide what to eat for a week, making it clear that what's for dinner is about much more than food.

Dinner is supposed to be the part of the day when couples reconnect, but for many Canadians, it's become the spark for another nightly standoff. After long workdays and decision fatigue, even figuring out what to eat can spiral into endless scrolling, passive-aggressive "I don't care, you pick" exchanges and unnecessary tension at the exact moment couples are trying to unwind.

To help unpack why seemingly small dinner debates can carry bigger emotional weight, HelloFresh tapped renowned Toronto divorce lawyer Justin J. Lee to weigh in on the role everyday friction plays in modern relationships.

"In my line of work, I've learned that relationships rarely fall apart over one big moment. Usually, it's the small, repeated frustrations that quietly build over time," says Justin J. Lee, Toronto Divorce Lawyer. "Who's cooking, who's deciding what to eat, who's carrying the mental load at the end of an exhausting day. When couples remove some of that everyday friction and make things feel more shared and manageable, they tend to communicate better and enjoy each other more. I always tell couples: don't wait for a crisis to fix the small things. Making minor adjustments to lighten the daily load is the best way to intercept resentment before it's too late".

The findings suggest the issue spans generations of couples, from those newly living together to long-term partners navigating busy schedules and endless daily decisions. More than half of couples aged 18–34 (54%) and nearly one third of couples aged 35–54 say meal-related disagreements can spoil the mood.

HelloFresh says that's exactly why simplifying dinner matters.

"By the time people finish a long day of work, commuting, and other commitments, the last thing they want to do is figure out what's for dinner," says Sofia Oliveira, Director of Brand for HelloFresh. "HelloFresh helps make that part of the day feel a whole lot easier. Between the variety of recipes, flexible delivery options and the convenience of having ingredients ready to go, it takes away a lot of the stress, planning and back-and-forth that can come with mealtime during a busy week."

As Canadians continue juggling busy schedules and constant decision-making, HelloFresh aims to make evenings easier through convenient, pre-portioned meal solutions designed to take "What's for dinner?" off the table.

About HelloFresh Canada

HelloFresh Canada was founded in February 2016. HelloFresh delivers 'cook from scratch' meal plans straight to your door with carefully curated, easy-to-follow recipe cards and locally sourced pre-portioned fresh ingredients in just the right quantities. HelloFresh helps reduce food waste and takes care of the meal planning, shopping, measuring and delivering, leaving time for you to do the fun parts: cooking and eating. HelloFresh caters to a variety of needs by offering Quick and Easy, Family Friendly, and Veggie boxes. HelloFresh delivers all across Canada.

Methodology

This survey was undertaken by The Harris Poll Canada. It ran overnight on April 24th, 2026, with 892 randomly selected Canadian adults who state they are in committed relationships and are online panelists. The results have been weighted by age, gender, region, and education (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±3.3%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

SOURCE HelloFresh

For further information: Kate Carnegie, 905 650 7622, [email protected]