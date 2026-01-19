Fresh Food, Better Mood: 66% of Canadians Say Home-Cooked Meals Boost Energy and Mood

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canadians mark Blue Monday, often described as the saddest day of the year, new national research is drawing attention to how winter takes a toll on energy and motivation and how food can be one of the simplest, most accessible ways to support how people feel. Rather than a major lifestyle overhaul, small, consistent choices around meals can play a meaningful role in the pursuit of wellness during the winter months.

A survey commissioned by HelloFresh and conducted by The Harris Poll Canada found that 66 per cent of Canadians say eating more home cooked meals with fresh ingredients significantly improves mood and energy, offering a bright spot during one of winter's toughest stretches. The same research shows that 60 per cent of Canadians experience the winter blues, underscoring a growing need for everyday solutions that feel comforting, nourishing, and doable.

To bring those findings to life on Blue Monday, HelloFresh will focus on the feel-good power of food itself. On January 19, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m., HelloFresh will host a walk-through pop-up at Toronto's Union Station centred around a bright "Feel-Good Fridge." The installation highlights the idea that filling your fridge with high-quality, ready-to-cook meals made with mood-supporting ingredients can make a real difference, especially when energy is low.

Commuters will be offered a free HelloFresh meal kit to take home, featuring simple, comforting, chef-designed meals built around fresh ingredients known to support mood and energy. Dishes include a Fattoush-inspired salad packed with fibre-rich vegetables, salmon with gremolata butter paired with broccoli and a super-quick Moroccan-style chicken bowl designed to be ready in about 15 minutes. (PICTURES)

"Food is one of the most practical ways to support yourself in winter because it's something you can do today, even when motivation is low," said James Griesser, head recipe developer at HelloFresh. "Fresh ingredients, simple routines, and meals built around foods like omega-3-rich fish, leafy greens, and lean proteins can help support mood and energy. Using a meal kit can also take some of the thinking out of dinner, which makes it easier to follow through when you're tired."

The research also helps explain why this kind of support matters. It points to what is described as "Fridge Fatigue," where low energy, decision overload, and an under-stocked or disorganized fridge make cooking feel overwhelming. Thirty-five per cent of Canadians say they skip or delay a meal at least weekly because they cannot face cooking or deciding what to eat, reinforcing the importance of having meal kits like HelloFresh with pre-portioned fresh ingredients and easy to follow recipe cards that can help make this more doable.

Looking ahead, Canadians are clearly ready to use food as part of how they take care of themselves. Seventy per cent say supporting mental or emotional well-being through better eating habits is a goal this year, with that intention strongest among adults under 55. For many, that goal starts with filling the fridge with food that feels good, tastes good, and makes everyday winter evenings feel a little easier.

About HelloFresh Canada

HelloFresh Canada was founded in February 2016. HelloFresh delivers 'cook from scratch' meal plans straight to your door with carefully curated, easy-to-follow recipe cards and locally sourced pre-portioned fresh ingredients in just the right quantities. HelloFresh helps reduce food waste and takes care of the meal planning, shopping, measuring and delivering, leaving time for you to do the fun parts: cooking and eating. HelloFresh caters to a variety of needs by offering Quick and Easy, Family Friendly, and Veggie boxes. HelloFresh delivers all across Canada.

