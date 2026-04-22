The Swirl-Shaped Paste Reimagines Brushing as a More Playful, Foamy Experience

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - hello, the oral and personal care brand known for thoughtfully-designed products, announced the launch of its latest innovation: whipped toothpaste.

Powered by fast-foam technology, this unique swirl-shaped paste delivers a velvety, smooth foam that'll make brushing a magical experience, while also fighting cavities and freshening breath. hello whipped toothpaste is vegan, and has no artificial sweeteners, no artificial flavours, no dyes, no SLS, no parabens, no titanium dioxide, and is not tested on animals.

hello® introduces whipped toothpaste, delivering more magic to brushing (CNW Group/hello Products Canada)

"People deserve an oral care routine that feels as good as it works," said Diana Haussling, CEO of hello products. "With hello whipped, we've reimagined what a simple brushing moment can be – something lush, sensorial, and genuinely fun! Because we believe the bathroom counter should feel like a sanctuary, not a chore. This is a cavity-fighting toothpaste with a whole lot of personality, and we can't wait for our customers to experience it."

hello whipped fluoride toothpaste is available for purchase in two delicious flavours, mellow mint dream and peppermint stick at Walmart, Amazon.ca and Shoppers Drug Mart. MSRP is $9.99 for a 4.0oz tube.

For more information, visit www.helloproducts.ca/en-ca and follow hello on social media @helloproducts.

About hello®

Say hello to friendly personal care that rocks thoughtfully sourced ingredients, and designs that'll make you smile. hello products are made in North America with globally sourced ingredients, and are vegan, cruelty-free and free of dyes, artificial sweeteners/flavors, parabens, microbeads, and triclosan. Learn more + smile more at hello-products.com .

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements decreasing plastic waste, saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

SOURCE hello Products Canada