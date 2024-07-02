Helcim Launches Integrated Payments for Developers and Platforms

"We were already working with great partners that recommend Helcim's payment solutions to their clients," says Nic Beique, Helcim's founder and CEO. "We wanted to create a clear-cut program that rewards those partners for their ongoing efforts in creating and maintaining those integrations."

The company already partners with a wide-range of developers, from SaaS platforms, to managed service providers (MSPs), custom development shops and web designers. It hopes that the new revenue-sharing arrangement will drive even more developers to its payment services.

"We know through our Xero Small Business Insights findings that Canadian SMEs are waiting over a week past the due date to get paid. It's imperative that owners and operators are given options to help address this. Through our work with Helcim, our customers have access to a service that strives to do just that. We love working with the Helcim team, and most importantly our clients have really resonated with their payment service." said Faye Pang, Xero Canada Country Manager.

Helcim's suite of developer tools have greatly expanded in the last year, including the recent launch of its Smart Terminal API to enable developers to integrate card-present payment solutions. Developers can learn more about this partnership program at https://www.helcim.com/integration-partners/.

About Helcim

Helcim is on a mission to be the world's most loved payments company by giving small businesses every possible edge to thrive and enrich our communities. The company delivers an easier, smarter, and more affordable payment experience with a human touch. Helcim serves thousands of businesses in Canada and the US across 800 different industries, processing billions in payments each year.

Visit www.helcim.com for more details.

