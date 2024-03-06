Promotions span 18 cities across 9 countries as the firm continues to focus on accelerating growth and transforming its business

CHICAGO, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, announced the promotions of 11 Partners, 15 Principals, and two Senior Client Principals in its Executive Search, Heidrick Consulting, and On-Demand Talent businesses globally.

"We are delighted to announce our latest promotions as Heidrick & Struggles recognizes that the key to our success is investing internally in our people," said Tom Monahan, CEO. "These consultants and their values, expertise, strong leadership, innovative thinking, and commitment represent the best of our firm."

The promoted consultants are based in 18 cities across nine countries.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 70 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

