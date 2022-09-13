Heidrick & Struggles Announces Jonathan McBride as Global Managing Partner of its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practice Accelerating Firm's Long-Standing Commitment to DE&I

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced Jonathan McBride has taken up the role of global managing partner of the firm's global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Practice.

McBride is a former head of the Presidential Personnel Office in the Obama White House, and he also served as the global head of inclusion and diversity at BlackRock where he oversaw the operating committee and held other leadership roles. He joined Heidrick & Struggles in 2021 as a partner in the DE&I practice and Chief Human Resources Officers practice, based in Los Angeles. In his new, expanded role leading the global DE&I practice, McBride and his team will focus on advising boards, CEOs and leadership teams on various areas related to strengthening organizations' focus on their DE&I programs and enhancing workplace culture.

"Under Jonathan's leadership, our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion practice will work with more of our clients to support their efforts in bringing on board extraordinary talent from all backgrounds, and creating organizations with thriving cultures where their teams can do their best work," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and CEO, Heidrick & Struggles. "For decades, our firm has been dedicated to making DE&I part of the leadership conversation – starting at the top – catalyzing change and helping our clients find solutions for their unique needs. Jonathan's deep expertise and broad-based experience will be valuable assets as our clients seek new ways to achieve their DE&I objectives and measure their progress over time."

"I have already witnessed the incredible reach of Heidrick & Struggles. I can't imagine a better place to be if one really wants to help boards, CEOs and other leaders meet the changing and complex demands of today and into the future," said McBride.

Lyndon Taylor, who today serves as regional managing partner of the Americas CEO & Board of Directors Practice, led the launch of Heidrick & Struggles' DE&I practice in 2020, introducing to the marketplace a dedicated, global practice that brought together the firm's consultants from both its executive search and consulting teams to support clients focused on creating diverse, equitable and inclusive leadership teams, cultures and organizations. McBride will build on the firm's strong foundation established over the past several decades and, more recently, under Taylor's leadership to bringing diversity, equity and inclusion to board rooms and C-suites globally.

In 2013, McBride was appointed to serve as director of the Presidential Personnel Office for the Obama White House. He joined the administration as a special assistant to the President and the deputy director of the Presidential Personnel Office in 2009, and he led several key programs, including co-chairing an initiative to reform management and work in government.

To learn more about Heidrick & Struggles' DE&I offerings and insights, see here.

