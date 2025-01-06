Heidrick & Struggles Announces 2025 Global and Regional Leader Appointments

The promotions span across six practice areas and three regions to drive growth in 2025 and beyond

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced key global and regional leader appointments, effective January 1, 2025. The appointed leaders will continue advancing the firm's objective of delivering exceptional value to clients by fostering differentiated, deep, and durable relationships.

"Having the right leadership in place is increasingly crucial to business performance, growth, and prosperity, making our work more important than ever," said Tom Monahan, CEO, Heidrick & Struggles. "This dynamic group embodies our values as a firm as well as our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client service. We're excited to promote these outstanding leaders as they continue to shepherd our clients through their most pressing business and talent challenges."

These leaders span Heidrick & Struggles' priority practice and solution areas, as well as multiple regions globally.

Individuals appointed to Regional Leader:

Anne Rockey , North America

, Richard Guest , Asia Pacific & Middle East

Individual appointed to Global Managing Partner:

Todd Taylor , Client Driven Growth, a newly created role

Individuals appointed to Executive Search Global Practice Managing Partner:

Jaimee Eddington , Corporate Officers Practice

, Corporate Officers Practice Dominique Fortier , Financial Services Practice

, Financial Services Practice Chris Bray , Global Technology & Services Practice

, Global Technology & Services Practice Gustavo Alba , Co-Lead, Private Equity Practice

Individuals appointed to Executive Search Regional Practice Managing Partner:

Individuals appointed to Partner-in-Charge:

Individual promoted in Heidrick Consulting:

Eric Joseph , leading North America on an interim basis

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory services and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 70 years ago. Today, we partner with clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, combining our expertise in executive search, leadership consulting, and on-demand, critical talent solutions to achieve the highest levels of profitability and performance. Helping our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Media Contact

Bianca Wilson

Global Director, Public Relations

Heidrick & Struggles

[email protected]

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles