Heidi and QHR Technologies integrate AI documentation into Accuro EMR to help return time to Canadian clinicians

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Clinicians using Canadian Accuro EMR can now access Heidi's AI scribe now fully integrated into Accuro. This integration allows providers to complete their patient visit documentation using AI while staying within their existing Accuro workflows. Heidi's AI scribe can also access selected EMR chart data, helping clinicians generate quality notes with relevant patient context. The result is less admin, high-quality notes, fewer clicks, and real time back in the day.

Accuro is Canada's largest single-platform EMR, supporting over 25,000+ clinicians nationwide, meaning this integration has the potential to support a significant portion of Canada's clinical workforce, without requiring them to change how they work.

Globally, Heidi's AI scribe is used in around 2.7 million consultations globally every week across 190 countries. Since launching in Canada, Heidi has already returned more than 8.2 million hours to Canadian clinicians, allowing them to spend more time on delivering quality patient care.

Dr. Thomas Kelly, CEO and Co-founder, Heidi, said the integration reflects Heidi's commitment to meeting Canadian clinicians where they already work:

"Canadian clinicians are spending hours every day on documentation, hours that should belong to their patients. Accuro is the EMR that thousands of Canadian clinicians trust to run their practices, and integrating Heidi means they can get that time back without changing a single thing about how they work. We're proud to continue championing the wellbeing of clinicians, and this partnership is setting a new standard for health systems across Canada."

Jen Danchuk, Accuro Product Manager said the partnership reflects QHR's ongoing commitment to expanding its ecosystem with tools that make a meaningful difference for clinicians:

"This AI Scribe integration with Accuro EMR reflects what happens when clinicians are brought into the design process from day one. Through continuous feedback, research, and real world use across different clinic settings, Accuro and Heidi built EMR workflows that are practical, and deeply integrated into the Accuro chart. Our goal was to ensure this new technology supported, not disrupted, clinical flow. We're proud to see Accuro AI scribe powered by Heidi delivering meaningful time savings and reducing administrative burden in clinics."

Early users of the Accuro and Heidi AI Scribe integration describe it as making their lives meaningfully easier.

Dr. Yana Simice, Family Physician at Skin Care West Dermatology in Nanaimo, British Columbia, said the integration represents a meaningful step forward for her practice: "I'm very pleased with this new integration and have been using it all week. I loved Heidi Scribe in its original form, and the integrated Accuro version is even better, especially with its potential to continue improving my workflow and patient charting. Grateful for the Heidi and Accuro collaboration!"

The Heidi AI Scribe integration is available to Accuro users on an Accuro AI Scribe Plus or Heidi's Enterprise plans and users can sign up through Accuro Admin Centre.

About QHR Technologies and Accuro EMR

QHR Technologies is a leader in the digital health industry, on a mission to unite Canadian healthcare by connecting providers to information, their patients and each other. QHR's flagship product, Accuro EMR, is a comprehensive electronic medical record platform that includes configurable clinic management tools to power clinics, and complete patient engagement tools that let users add secure virtual care to their clinic's services. Accuro is the largest single-platform EMR in Canada. For more information about Accuro EMR, visit accuroemr.com

About Heidi

Heidi is building an AI Care Partner, with a mission to double the world's healthcare capacity by supporting every stage of care delivery. In addition to its popular AI scribe, Heidi has introduced Evidence, giving clinicians access to trusted medical research to support clinical decisions at the point of care – and Comms, a calls function that enables healthcare teams to coordinate patient communications. Together, these capabilities support various aspects of the clinical workflow, enabling clinicians to focus on providing quality patient care.

Heidi supports more than 2.7 million consults each week in 110 languages from 190 countries. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Heidi has raised $96.6M USD from global investors including Point72 Private Investments, Blackbird, Headline, Phoenix Court's growth fund - Latitude, Possible Ventures, and Archangel. Heidi adheres to international standards including the NHS, HIPAA, GDPR, and Australian Privacy Principles, and has obtained enterprise-grade security certifications such as SOC2 and ISO27001. All data processed through the Canadian platform is stored in Canada and handled in full compliance with PIPEDA and provincial health privacy legislation. Heidi has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. Visit: heidihealth.com

Heidi media

[email protected]

SOURCE Heidi Health