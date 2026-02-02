HearingLife Canada Launches Oticon Zeal™, Most Advanced, Discreet AI-Powered Hearing Aid in Canada

Oticon Zeal™ will be available today in HearingLife clinics across Canada; rolling out in Ontario locations beginning March 2.

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, HearingLife Canada introduces the world's most discreet, complete in-the-ear hearing aid, Oticon Zeal™.

Using second‑generation AI processing designed for the real world of sound, Oticon Zeal™ combines cutting-edge technology with a compact, comfortable design to offer users the ultimate in hearing aid style, sound clarity and quality.

Designed for people with hearing loss who like to live life to the fullest, Oticon Zeal™ features breakthrough BrainHearing™ technology. This enhances the brain's natural way of processing foreground and background sound to provide users support at every minute of the day -- even in the most challenging, noisy environments. Easy to use, rechargeable, and highly connective, its innovative and compact in-the-ear design means Oticon Zeal™ users never have to sacrifice style for top sound quality.

"Oticon Zeal™ is an important step forward for hearing care in Canada. Its combination of advanced AI sound processing, all‑day comfort, and an incredibly discreet design offers Canadians a solution that truly supports how they live, work, and stay connected," says Jillian Price, Head of Audiology and Client Excellence, HearingLife Canada. "At HearingLife Canada, we are committed to helping people hear their best with personalized care and access to innovative technology. We encourage anyone with concerns about their hearing to visit their local HearingLife clinic to discover the impact professional hearing support can make."

Oticon Zeal™ is available in HearingLife clinics across Canada today, and will be rolling out in Ontario clinics beginning March 2.

Advanced features include all-day battery power, seamless connectivity, app, and discreet design, all-in-one.

Oticon Zeal™ integrates effortlessly with users' lifestyles with up to 20 hours battery life and charging on the go.

With advanced, reliable connectivity, users can stay connected to their devices, whether they are streaming calls, watching videos, or listening to music on the go.

The intuitive Oticon Companion app allows users to discreetly manage and personalize their listening experience from anywhere.

About HearingLife Canada

HearingLife Canada is on a mission to help more people hear better. As Canada's largest hearing care provider with over 350 clinics nationwide, we are dedicated to improving hearing health by offering personalized care tailored to every client. We offer free hearing tests conducted by hearing care professionals, a focus on advanced hearing technology and comprehensive aftercare. For more information about HearingLife Canada and where to find a local clinic, visit hearinglife.ca.

