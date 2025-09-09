CALGARY, AB, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - A disciplinary hearing scheduled on September 22-26, 2025, before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules has been adjourned.

New Hearing Dates: November 17-21, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Time)

Location: Le Germain Hotel 899 Centre Street Southwest, Calgary, Alberta

The hearing is open to the public unless the panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

The hearing concerns allegations that James Hartwell:

failed to adequately supervise the handling of a client's accounts by another Registered Representative,

failed to use due diligence to learn and remain informed of the essential facts relative to the client and to ensure that investment recommendations were suitable for the client,

attempted to interfere with CIRO Staff's investigation, and

failed to ensure that orders in a listed security on a marketplace were designated for the account of an insider.

The alleged violations occurred while James Hartwell was the President and Chief Executive Officer, Ultimate Designated Person, Chief Compliance Officer, and a Registered Representative at Emerging Equities Inc., a CIRO-regulated firm in Calgary, Alberta. James Hartwell continues to be employed as a Registered Representative with Emerging Equities Inc.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

