VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules to consider a settlement agreement between CIRO Enforcement Staff and Sanjeev Kumar Tejpal.

The agreement addresses an allegation that Sanjeev Tejpal failed to ensure that mutual fund purchases subject to a deferred sales charge schedule that he recommended to and processed for a client were suitable for the client.

The hearing will become open to the public if the panel accepts the settlement agreement. If the settlement agreement is accepted, the panel's decision and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Settlement Hearing Date: May 21, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time)

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia (by videoconference)

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this form.

The Notice of Settlement Hearing announcing the settlement hearing is available at:

Tejpal, Sanjeev - Notice of Settlement Hearing

The alleged conduct occurred while the respondent was a Registered Representative with WFG Securities Inc. in the Surrey, British Columbia area, where he remains currently registered.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

All other Inquiries: Complaints & Inquiries

Secure form

Toll-free (Canada/US) 1-877-442-4322

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Media Inquiries: Ariel Visconti, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected], 416-526-8240