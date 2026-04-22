TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules in the matter of Alain Georges Cogan.

The hearing is open to the public unless the panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Hearing Dates: November 2-6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Location: CIRO Office

40 Temperance Street, Suite 2600, Hearing Room

Toronto, Ontario M5H 0B4

Members of the public, who would like to observe or obtain further particulars, should fill out this form.

The hearing concerns allegations that Alain Cogan:

a) engaged in undisclosed personal financial dealings with a client through a real estate development business in which both he and a client invested money, and

b) engaged in a real estate development business, including raising money from the public for the business, which he did not disclose to the Dealer Member and for which he did not receive approval.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which set out the allegations, are available at:

Cogan, Alain – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

The alleged violations occurred while Alain Cogan was a Registered Dealing Representative with Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. in the Toronto, Ontario area. Alain Cogan is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Media Inquiries: Ariel Visconti, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected] / 416-526-8240; All other Inquiries: Complaints & Inquiries, Secure form (https://www.ciro.ca/complaint-and-inquiry-submission-secure-form), Toll-free (Canada/US) 1-877-442-4322