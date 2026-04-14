VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules to consider a settlement agreement between CIRO Enforcement Staff and Gaurav (Gavin) Banerjee.

The settlement agreement addresses an allegation that Gaurav Banerjee borrowed monies from a client.

The hearing will become open to the public if the panel accepts the settlement agreement. If the settlement agreement is accepted, the panel's decision and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Settlement Hearing Date: April 30, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time)

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia (by videoconference)

Members of the public who would like to attend or obtain further particulars should fill out this form.

The Notice of Application announcing the settlement hearing is available at:

Banerjee, Gaurav - Notice of Application

The alleged violation occurred while Gaurav Banerjee was a Registered Representative with Scotia Securities Inc. in the Victoria, British Columbia area. Gaurav Banerjee is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

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The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

All other Inquiries:

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Toll-free (Canada/US) 1-877-442-4322

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Media Inquiries: Ariel Visconti, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected], 416-526-8240