TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - A sanctions hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules in the matter of Paul Vincent Ongcapin Encarnacion and Mari Sophia Mendoza Encarnacion.

The hearing panel will consider the sanctions to be imposed as a result of its decision dated April 16, 2026, which found that Paul Encarnacion and Mari Encarnacion:

received monies from a client, which gave rise to a material conflict of interest that they failed to identify, report to the Dealer Member or address in the best interests of the client, and made false or misleading statements to the Dealer Member during its investigation.

The hearing panel also found that Paul Encarnacion was named the sole beneficiary of a client's will, which gave rise to a material conflict of interest that he failed to identify, report to the Dealer Member, or address in the best interests of the client.

The hearing panel's liability decision is available at:

Re Encarnacion 2026 CIRO 13

The sanctions hearing is open to the public unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Hearing Date: June 17, 2026 at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Location: Toronto, Ontario (via videoconference)

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this form.

At all material times, Paul Encarnacion and Mari Encarnacion conducted business with PFSL Investments Canada Ltd. in Mississauga, Ontario. Paul Encarnacion and Mari Encarnacion are not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

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SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Media Inquiries: Ariel Visconti, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected], 416-526-8240