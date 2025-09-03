TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - A sanctions hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules in the matter of Matthew Philip Ewing.

The hearing panel will consider the sanctions to be imposed as a result of its decision dated July 31, 2025, which found that Matthew Ewing:

a. engaged in conduct which fell below professional standards under IDPC Rule 1400 in relation to two related clients, and

b. engaged in personal financial dealings with several clients.

The hearing panel dismissed the allegations that Matthew Ewing falsified portfolio overview documents and that he engaged in unauthorized discretionary trading.

The hearing panel's liability decision is available at:

Re Ewing 2025 CIRO 39

The sanctions hearing is open to the public unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Hearing Date: November 20, 2025, at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Location: CIRO Office

40 Temperance Street, Suite 2600, Hearing Room

Toronto, Ontario M5H 0B4

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this form.

At the time of the contraventions, Matthew Ewing was a Registered Representative with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial in Ontario. Matthew Ewing is not currently registered with CIRO-regulated firms in any capacity.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

