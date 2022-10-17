HEALTHY ON-THE-GO SNACKING MADE EASY WITH SUMMER FRESH®

The time has finally arrived. Our social media famous chip flavoured hummus known for its richness in flavour is coming your way in a convenient, brand NEW on-the-go packaging

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - We at Summer Fresh® have worked to develop the perfect way for you to snack on-the-go in the best, most convenient way possible. To help you dive back into routine this Fall, Summer Fresh® Salads Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of two brand new healthy snacking options for the Canadian market; NEW Summer Fresh® Dill Pickle SNACK'N GO and Summer Fresh® Barbecue SNACK'N GO in convenient packaging made just for you. These on-the-go options are the perfect solution for your snacking needs for any time of the day!

Summer Fresh® Salads Inc. Canada's leading brand of salads, hummus and dips values healthy lifestyle solutions using quality ingredients. "Nutritious snacks with quality ingredients are what Summer Fresh is here to provide," says Summer Fresh founder and President, Susan Niczowski. With the success of our chip flavoured hummus that consumers can't get enough of our social media famous Dill Pickle and upcoming star Barbecue Hummus are now available in convenient packaging with wholesome lavash crackers.

Summer Fresh® Dill Pickle SNACK'N GO lets you experience tons of mouth-watering dill pickle flavours mixed with chickpeas and tahini. Once you taste this, you won't believe you aren't eating an actual Dill Pickle Chip. Summer Fresh® Barbecue SNACK'N GO is a sweet smoky BBQ flavour blended with the creaminess of chickpeas. A great healthy snacking alternative.

Both Summer Fresh® SNACK'N GO flavours include hummus made with protein-packed Canadian chickpeas, tahini, and olive oil. Specifically developed to satisfy cravings, increase protein consumption, and promote healthy snacking throughout your day. A perfect vegan option for all food lovers.

These exclusive, in demand Summer Fresh® SNACK'N GO flavours can be found in the refrigerated deli section at select retailers across Canada. Real food you can feel good about!

