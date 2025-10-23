Healthkind launches AI-powered "Healthkind Nudge" to redefine patient communications at KMH Cardiology Centres

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Healthkind announced today the launch of Healthkind Nudge, an AI-powered communication service designed to transform how healthcare organizations engage with patients. With clinics struggling to manage rising patient volumes and no-show rates, Healthkind Nudge automates appointment confirmations and preparation instructions using intelligent two-way text conversations -- giving patients instant access to accurate information while freeing clinic staff from repetitive administrative work.

KMH Cardiology Centres, one of Canada's leading providers of diagnostic and imaging services, is the first organization to adopt Healthkind Nudge across their service lines.

"Busy clinics have a hard time keeping up with the constant stream of appointment reminders, prep questions and rescheduling requests," said Katie Herbert, CEO of Healthkind. "We built Healthkind Nudge to make patient communications a force for better outcomes without putting the burden on administrative staff. At KMH, we're seeing what happens when communication drives connection -- patients show up prepared, care teams stay focused, and operations run more smoothly. That's a win for everyone."

Through the Healthkind platform, KMH patients now receive appointment confirmations and preparation notifications via SMS, allowing them to confirm, cancel, or ask questions in real time. Healthkind's AI-enabled response system instantly generates personalized answers based on KMH's own operational guidelines, while intelligently escalating more complex inquiries to staff when needed. This human-in-the-loop model ensures that every patient receives a fast, accurate, and compassionate response -- without overwhelming the KMH care team.

Since adopting Healthkind Nudge, KMH has seen measurable outcomes:

94% of patients are fully managed by Healthkind's AI , freeing staff to focus on more complex patient needs.

, freeing staff to focus on more complex patient needs. 69% of patients respond to appointment confirmations within seconds -- a materially better engagement rate that reduces no-shows and ensures patients arrive ready for their test.

"Working with Healthkind has shown us what's possible when technology truly supports care delivery," said Roger Han, Chief Transformation Officer at KMH. "The system is intuitive for patients and staff, and the Healthkind team has been a thoughtful, responsive partner every step of the way."

The partnership with KMH illustrates how Healthkind enables healthcare organizations to safely deploy and scale AI tools within their operations -- improving efficiency, reducing no-shows, and enhancing the patient experience.

For more information or to request a demo, visit healthkind.ai.

About KMH Cardiology Centres

Founded in 1988, KMH Cardiology Centres has grown from a single facility to become one of Canada's largest providers of nuclear cardiology and diagnostic imaging services. With 10 locations across Ontario, KMH is dedicated to delivering high-quality, efficient, and patient-centred care that sets new standards in cardiovascular health.

About Healthkind

Healthkind believes better care begins with better conversations. Designed specifically for healthcare, the Healthkind AI platform enhances clinic-patient communications with personality and empathy. By streamlining workflows, we help healthcare organizations improve operational efficiency, reduce no-shows, and help care teams reclaim valuable time to deliver exceptional care.

