Healthcare Without the Hold Music -- TxtSquad Leads the Shift

ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - TxtSquad , an AI-powered patient engagement platform, is expanding its impact through a new partnership with the Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network to modernize communication between healthcare providers and patients.

As part of this initiative, TxtSquad is launching a pilot with NL Health Services in its bariatric surgery unit to explore how improved messaging and virtual care tools can enhance post-operative care and patient outcomes.

"Our mission is simple - improve healthcare accessibility," said Josh Taylor, CEO of TxtSquad.

"We make it easy for patients to reach their care teams—whether by secure text, voice, or video—without hold music, phone tag, or app downloads."

"This kind of access doesn't just improve the patient experience—it also frees up time for healthcare staff and improves outcomes," said Taylor.

This new initiative builds on momentum from a successful pilot in 10 community care clinics across Newfoundland and Labrador, where TxtSquad reduced no-show rates by up to 80%, increased patient satisfaction, and significantly cut call volumes.

TxtSquad's platform integrates with existing phone systems to offer secure two-way texting, phone wraparounds like call queues and voicemail, and AI agents for scheduling, reminders, follow-ups, and quality assurance.

It also enables AI-assisted phone and video interactions that transcribe and simplify virtual care—while delivering valuable operational insights. The platform is fully compliant with North American healthcare privacy regulations.

TxtSquad is a Canadian health tech company transforming patient engagement with secure, AI-powered communication tools. From text and voice to virtual care support, TxtSquad helps healthcare providers improve outcomes, reduce missed appointments, and streamline operations—without requiring patients to download an app.

Media Contact: Bradley Russell, TxtSquad, [email protected], 7097461505