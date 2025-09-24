From Newfoundland to Ontario: TxtSquad Expands Canadian Innovation in Healthcare

Built in Newfoundland, proven in partnership with NL Health Services, TxtSquad brings its Canadian-built patient engagement platform to Ontario — strengthening Canada's healthcare with solutions made for Canadians.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - TxtSquad, the Newfoundland-based healthcare communication platform that is eliminating "hold music" from patient care, is expanding into Ontario after a series of successful pilots and much-celebrated implementations with Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services (NLHS).

Born in Newfoundland and built for Canadian healthcare, TxtSquad is proving that homegrown innovation can reduce no-shows, cut call volumes, and make healthcare more accessible to patients from all walks of life. Now, with healthcare teams in Ontario preparing to adopt the platform, TxtSquad is scaling its impact across Canada.

Impact at Scale

Across the healthcare system in Newfoundland and Labrador, there are several hundred thousand missed appointments each year — representing one of the most preventable drains on the system. To date, TxtSquad has supported over 36,000 patients and managed more than 115,000 appointments — demonstrating both scalability and a proven track record in public healthcare.

TxtSquad projects that full provincial adoption could prevent more than 100,000 missed appointments each year in Newfoundland and Labrador alone.

That scale of improvement would have a profound effect on healthcare access: fewer wasted slots, shorter wait times, and more patients seen when they need care. For a province where waitlists are among the most pressing challenges, TxtSquad is proving that local innovation can unlock capacity and deliver incredible value without adding new infrastructure or staff.

"The monetary cost for missed appointments is in the tens of millions of dollars … it's difficult to measure, but it's probably a couple of hundred million..."

— Hon. Tom Osborne, Former Minister of Health and Community Services, NL (GovNL Health Care Action Update) May 10, 2023

This is why reducing missed appointments isn't only about convenience or efficiency. It's about reclaiming tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars in value for the healthcare system — funds that can instead support expanded services, reduce wait times, and improve patient outcomes across the full spectrum of care.

Innovation Made for Canadians

TxtSquad is more than just a messaging tool — it's an AI-powered communication platform with secure voice and text designed for Canada's unique healthcare environment:

AI-Powered Healthcare Communications: Intelligent scheduling, reminders, and follow-ups — reducing no-shows, automating routine tasks, and freeing staff to focus on patient care.

Intelligent scheduling, reminders, and follow-ups — reducing no-shows, automating routine tasks, and freeing staff to focus on patient care. Inclusive & Accessible: Multilingual and translation support reduces barriers for newcomers and patients for whom language or phone trees create obstacles. No app downloads are required, no clumsy logins to manage, and messages can be translated when needed.

Multilingual and translation support reduces barriers for newcomers and patients for whom language or phone trees create obstacles. No app downloads are required, no clumsy logins to manage, and messages can be translated when needed. Resilient: With the risk of postal delays or strikes and staff shortages, TxtSquad ensures appointments and reminders aren't delayed or lost in the mail.

With the risk of postal delays or strikes and staff shortages, TxtSquad ensures appointments and reminders aren't delayed or lost in the mail. Compliant & Secure: TxtSquad is fully PIPEDA, PHIPA, and HIPPA compliant, ensuring data sovereignty and secure communications while preserving Canadian privacy.

Expansion Into Ontario

TxtSquad is now working with healthcare teams in Ontario to bring the same patient-focused results to Canada's largest province. As a CAN Health Network company, the company is demonstrating how locally built solutions can scale nationally. This marks a major milestone for TxtSquad as it grows from a Newfoundland success story into a national healthcare partner.

"Our mission is simple: improving access to care, without the hold music, without the phone tag, and without unnecessary barriers," said Josh Taylor, CEO of TxtSquad. "We believe Canadian patients and providers deserve Canadian innovation."

About TxtSquad

TxtSquad is a Newfoundland-based healthcare engagement platform providing AI-driven secure two-way texting, phone wraparounds, scheduling, and virtual care support, designed to reduce no-shows, improve patient satisfaction, and increase clinic efficiency. TxtSquad is fully compliant with North American healthcare privacy regulations and requires no app download.

Learn more at txtsquad.com .

Media Contact: Josh Taylor, CEO, TxtSquad, Tel: 1-709-770-5943, Email: [email protected], Web: www.txtsquad.com