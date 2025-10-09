Healthcare Triangle Takes Bold Step toward AI-Driven Future with the Signing of a Non-Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Teyame.AI, which is on track to generate $34M in Revenue for fiscal year 2025 and would create for Healthcare Triangle a Next-Generation Global Customer Engagement Platform

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions for healthcare and life sciences, today announced it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the assets of Teyame.AI LLC ("Teyame"), a Spain-based leader in AI-powered omnichannel customer experience (CX) solutions. This acquisition would position the Company as a global force in AI-powered customer and patient engagement.

The strategic acquisition would address a critical gap in healthcare: the disconnect between advanced clinical systems and meaningful patient interaction. By combining HCTI's deep healthcare technology expertise with Teyame's proven AI automation customer engagement platform, an integrated ecosystem would be created where every patient touchpoint would become intelligent, personalized, and outcome-focused.

Based on financial information the Company has received from Teyame, the Company expects Teyame to generate approximately $34 million in incremental annual revenue and $4.2 million in incremental EBITDA for fiscal year 2025. The acquisition would represent a pivotal moment in HCTI's evolution from healthcare IT provider to comprehensive digital health innovator and could significantly enhance HCTI's financial performance and shareholder value.

"The transaction would bring real world lived experience of Agentic Gen AI, in addition to material revenues and profitability to HCTI" added David Ayanoglou, Chief Financial Officer of HCTI"

Proven AI Innovation and Customer Engagement Meets Healthcare Expertise

Madrid-headquartered Teyame.AI has built a sophisticated platform that seamlessly blends artificial intelligence with human expertise, currently serving banking and insurance clients while piloting breakthrough healthcare applications. The company's technology stack includes advanced chatbot automation, multilingual patient engagement tools, and real-time analytics… capabilities that become exponentially more powerful when integrated with HCTI's clinical systems.

Key highlights of Teyame's innovation include:

Integration of Agentic Generative AI (Gen AI) into core operations.

Advanced AI-human collaboration models to drive efficiency.

Pilots of AI-powered healthcare services, such as appointment confirmations and multilingual patient engagement.

Evolution into a digital-first, AI-powered global CX provider.

Building a Comprehensive Healthcare Engagement Platform

Once completed, this acquisition would create a global, digital-first patient engagement platform that combines HCTI's healthcare technology expertise with Teyame's advanced automation capabilities.

Key anticipated synergies include:

Integration with QuantumNexis (HCTI Subsidiary) Products Teyame's omnichannel platform will seamlessly integrate with Ziloy, QuantumNexis' advanced AI engine, and Ezovion, a comprehensive EHR/HIS solution. This combination will deliver a front-end, patient engagement platform tightly connected to back-end clinical systems.

Enhanced Patient Engagement: Expansion of Ziloy's digital mental health programs using chatbot-led, AI-driven workflows. Personalized care journeys and outreach based on real-time patient data.

Global Market Reach: Expansion into Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Asia-Pacific leveraging Teyame's multilingual, scalable platform.

AI-Driven Personalization: Intelligent automation for treatment plans, chronic care workflows, and targeted outreach, improving patient outcomes and hospital efficiency.

Cross-Selling Opportunities: Immediate ability to introduce Teyame's capabilities to HCTI's extensive hospital and clinic network.

Acquisition of High-Quality Talent: Strengthening HCTI's innovation team with Teyame's domain experts in AI, CX, and automation.



"This strategic acquisition would expand our reach into international markets and provide our customers with cutting-edge Gen AI solutions," said Sujatha Ramesh, Chief Operating Officer of HCTI. "By integrating Teyame's technology and services with HCTI's healthcare offerings, we could create a next-generation, AI-powered ecosystem for patients, providers, and healthcare organizations."

Strategic Growth Alignment

This LOI could be a critical step in HCTI's broader strategy focused on:

AI-driven healthcare innovation.

Global SaaS platforms for patient engagement and care management.

Expansion into high-growth international markets through digital-first healthcare solutions.

By uniting human expertise with advanced AI, HCTI is accelerating its transformation into a global healthcare technology leader, creating measurable impact for patients, providers, and shareholders

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical & business performance optimization.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), and include, among others, statements regarding the consummation of the private placement, satisfaction of the customary closing conditions of the private placement and the use of the proceeds therefrom. Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors out lined in the company's annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, on file with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in previous filings, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All the company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

Investors:

1-800-617-9550

[email protected]

SOURCE Healthcare Triangle, Inc.