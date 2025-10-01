Healthcare Triangle Subsidiary QuantumNexis Reports $20M in Consumption-Based Revenue Processed on Ezovion Platform, Forecasts $37M Amid Rapid Growth

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions for healthcare and life sciences, today announced a significant milestone for its wholly-owned subsidiary, QuantumNexis.

QuantumNexis's Ezovion Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform has processed over $20 million in revenue generated by healthcare providers who rely on the platform to digitize and manage their operations. This milestone underscores Ezovion's expanding role as the digital infrastructure powering hospitals, clinics, and specialty care providers across multiple markets, enabling seamless digitization, streamlined workflows, and improved patient outcomes.

As QuantumNexis accelerates its global expansion into India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia, the total revenue processed through the platform by end users is projected to surge from $20 million to $37 million over the next six months. This growth reflects both rapid adoption by new customers and deeper engagement by existing healthcare providers who are expanding their digital footprints.

Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman of QuantumNexis, said, "Crossing $20 million in end-user revenue shows the trust providers place in Ezovion. With global expansion, we expect this to reach $37 million in six months. Our upcoming payment gateway will let QuantumNexis directly monetize this growth through recurring revenue."

The Ezovion platform operates on a consumption-based model, scaling alongside its customers as they expand their digital healthcare ecosystems. This approach fosters predictable demand, deeper engagement, and long-term relationships, while setting the stage for future monetization.

Sujatha Ramesh, Chief Operating Officer of Healthcare Triangle Inc, added,

"As customer consumption grows, so does QuantumNexis. The payment gateway enhances this model, unlocking high-volume recurring revenue and positioning HCTI for global scale and long-term value."

Strategic Revenue Transformation: Integrated Payment Gateway Launch

QuantumNexis will soon launch its proprietary integrated payment gateway, representing a pivotal evolution in the company's business model. The gateway will enable QuantumNexis to earn 0.05% five basis points) of all revenue processed through the platform, creating a direct, scalable revenue stream from the substantial transaction volume flowing through Ezovion.

Kasi Shanmugam, Head of Technology at QuantumNexis, stated,

"Our gateway has been engineered with advanced security and scalability, seamlessly integrating clinical and financial workflows. This will support rapid, secure adoption as we expand globally."

By embedding payment processing directly into clinical workflows, QuantumNexis eliminates friction for healthcare providers while capturing recurring transaction-based revenue that scales automatically with platform growth.

Strategic Impact for Shareholders



The QuantumNexis milestone and payment gateway launch create multiple value growth drivers for HCTI:

$20M+ in end-user revenue already processed through the Ezovion platform, demonstrating strong market traction and platform adoption.

already processed through the Ezovion platform, demonstrating strong market traction and platform adoption. Projected growth to $37M in end-user revenue within six months, driven by aggressive international expansion and deeping customer engagement with existing customers.

in end-user revenue within six months, driven by aggressive international expansion and deeping customer engagement with existing customers. Launch of an integrated payment gateway to directly monetize transaction flows, transforming platform activity into predictable recurring revenue for HCTI.

to directly monetize transaction flows, transforming platform activity into predictable recurring revenue for HCTI. Strategic positioning as a hybrid SaaS + fintech company , creating a differentiated investment thesis that appeals to both healthcare technology and fintech -focused institutional investors.

, creating a differentiated investment thesis that appeals to both healthcare technology and -focused institutional investors. Initial payment gateway deployments planned for late 2025, with comprehensive global scaling throughout 2026.

David Ayanoglou, Chief Financial Officer of Healthcare Triangle Inc, concluded,

"The rapid increase in end-user revenue processed through Ezovion reflects strong adoption and engagement by healthcare providers. By launching our payment gateway, HCTI can transform this activity into direct, recurring revenue while driving margin expansion and delivering long-term shareholder value."

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical & business performance optimization.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice :

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding revenue growth, margin expansion, market opportunities, and strategic initiatives. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements due to various factors beyond the company's control, including changes in market conditions, client demand, regulatory developments, and execution risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law

