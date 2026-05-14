Healthcare Triangle Reports 627% Increase in Gross Profit and 166% Increase in Revenue for Q1 2026

Recent Acquisitions powers the Revenue Growth and Gross Profit

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions for healthcare and life sciences, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company's results reflect the transformative impact of its January 2026 acquisition of Teyame 360 S.L. ("Teyame") and Datono Mediacion S.L. ("Datono"), which together contributed a new and highly accretive revenue stream that significantly scaled the Company's top line, improved gross profit, and expanded margins in the quarter.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights



Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change Total Revenue $9.9M $3.7M +166 % Gross Profit $2.4M $0.3M +627 % Gross Margin 24 % 9 % +15% pts

The Teyame and Datono Acquisition: A Transformative Quarter

The January 22, 2026 signing of HCTI's purchase agreement for the acquisitions of Teyame and Datono through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Teyame AI Holdings Inc., was the defining event of the first quarter and is the primary driver of the Company's strong financial performance. The acquired companies, which operate as an integrated AI-powered omnichannel customer experience, marketing, and financial and insurance distribution platform, contributed $6.9 million in revenue in their first quarter of consolidation -- representing approximately 70% of HCTI's total Q1 2026 revenue.

This contribution established a new Customer Engagement Services segment that generated $2.0 million in segment gross profit at a gross margin of approximately 29%, meaningfully above the Company's historical margin profile. The addition of Teyame and Datono was the single largest driver of the Company's overall gross margin expansion from 9% in Q1 2025 to 24% in Q1 2026.

Revenue impact: Total consolidated revenue grew by $6.2 million year-over-year to $9.9 million, with the Customer Engagement Services segment -- entirely attributable to the Teyame and Datono acquisition -- accounting for the full incremental growth and more than offsetting modest declines in the legacy Software Services and Managed Services segments.

Gross profit impact: Consolidated gross profit increased by approximately $2.1 million, from $0.3 million in Q1 2025 to $2.4 million in Q1 2026. The Teyame and Datono businesses contributed $2.0 million of that improvement, reflecting their strong unit economics and value-added service model.

Gross margin impact: The addition of Teyame and Datono's higher-margin revenue mix drove a 15-percentage-point expansion in consolidated gross margin, from 9% to 24%. Management expects gross margins to continue to improve as the integration matures and cross-selling initiatives gain traction.

About Teyame and Datono

Teyame 360 S.L. is an AI-powered customer engagement company that combines artificial intelligence, telemarketing, and contact center operations to support customer acquisition, retention, and service for enterprises in financial services, insurance, and healthcare. Datono Mediacion S.L. complements Teyame as an insurance brokerage entity, facilitating the marketing and sales of insurance products. Together, the companies deliver a vertically integrated, full-cycle customer lifecycle solution -- from AI-driven lead generation and customer acquisition through to conversion, policy distribution, and ongoing servicing.

David Ayanoglou, Chief Financial Officer of Healthcare Triangle, commented:

"The acquisition of Teyame and Datono has had an immediate and material positive impact on our financial results. In their very first quarter as part of Healthcare Triangle, these businesses contributed nearly $6.9 million in revenue and $2.0 million in gross profit, and were the primary driver of our gross margin more than doubling year-over-year. This is precisely the kind of transformative, margin-accretive growth we envisioned when we pursued this acquisition. We are excited about what this platform means for Healthcare Triangle's future -- not only as a significant revenue contributor in its own right, but as an AI-driven capability that we believe will enhance our broader healthcare technology offerings."

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical & business performance optimization.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), and include, among others, statements regarding the consummation of the private placement, satisfaction of the customary closing conditions of the private placement and the use of the proceeds therefrom. Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors out lined in the company's annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, on file with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in previous filings, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All the company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

Investors:

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Financial tables and full results are available in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Healthcare Triangle, Inc.