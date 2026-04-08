Healthcare Triangle, Inc (HCTI) acquires New Clients in Africa entering $412 Billion Market

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market to is projected to expand to $412 billion by 2032. and the HCTI vision is to be part of the growth with several Healthcare Customer wins by its subsidiary QuantumNexis in Africa

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions for healthcare and life sciences, today announced its significant progress in its global expansion strategy with its wholly owned subsidiary QuantumNexis Inc. ("QuantumNexis") and its success in acquiring key customers and making its market entry North‑Eastern Africa.

QuantumNexis has secured new healthcare customers in Kenya, Botswana, and Tanzania, with active engagements underway in Uganda and Egypt.

This expansion underscores Quantum Nexis' commitment to enabling modern, interoperable, AI‑enabled healthcare ecosystems across emerging markets.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the North African healthcare market is a major part of the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) healthcare services sector, which is valued at USD 241.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 412.25 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Driving Digital Transformation Across African Healthcare:

Healthcare providers -- from primary clinics to mid‑size and large hospitals -- are adopting the Ezovion Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) to digitize their operations, streamline clinical workflows, and enhance patient outcomes in the following ways:

Digitally driven care pathways

Remote healthcare and tele‑consultation capabilities

Unified patient records and seamless interoperability

AI‑powered clinical and operational insights

Comprehensive modules for OPD, IPD, pharmacy, lab, radiology, billing, and insurance

Secure, cloud‑native infrastructure aligned with global compliance standards

These capabilities are helping healthcare professionals deliver care‑pathway‑led remote healthcare services, expanding access to quality care across rural and underserved communities.

Strategic Institutional Partnership in Ethiopia

Quantum Nexis is also advancing a partnership with a leading university hospital in Ethiopia to modernize and integrate its Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

This initiative aims to a move expected to strengthen diagnostics, research, and academic medicine and establish a flagship digital‑health reference site for North East Africa

"We are excited to see how the Ezovion HIMS platform -- with its digitally driven care pathways, remote healthcare capabilities, and unified patient records management -- is helping healthcare providers across Africa leap forward in their digital transformation journey. This momentum reflects the region's readiness to adopt modern, scalable, and intelligent healthcare systems, and we are proud to support this evolution with technology that truly makes a difference.", said David Ayanoglou, Chief Financial Officer of HCTI.

Strengthening HCTI's Global Footprint

The African expansion complements Quantum Nexis' broader global presence across the UAE, GCC, Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, positioning the company as a trusted partner for governments, private healthcare networks, and academic institutions.

"Our expansion into North‑Eastern Africa reflects our commitment to enabling intelligent, accessible, and future‑ready healthcare ecosystems," said Kathir, President of Growth at Quantum Nexis. "We are proud to empower healthcare providers with world‑class digital capabilities powered by Ezovion and HCTI's global expertise."

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical & business performance optimization.

About QuantumNexis

QuantumNexis, a subsidiary of Healthcare Triangle, is dedicated to advancing digital mental health solutions that are clinically validated, accessible, and culturally sensitive. QuantumNexis's digital health ecosystem focused on AI‑powered platforms, interoperability, and healthcare modernization. Through its multi‑brand portfolio and strategic partnerships, the company supports hospitals, clinics, and health systems across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.quantumnexis.ai

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), and include, among others, statements regarding the consummation of the private placement, satisfaction of the customary closing conditions of the private placement and the use of the proceeds therefrom. Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors out lined in the company's annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, on file with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in previous filings, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All the company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

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SOURCE Healthcare Triangle, Inc.