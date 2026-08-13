Healthcare Triangle Reports 322% Increase in Gross Profit and 158% Increase in Revenue for Q2 2026

AI-Powered Customer Engagement Segment Contributed $6.31 Million in Quarterly Revenue as Stockholders' Equity Climbed to $49.1 Million from $9.9 Million

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company"), a technology company delivering AI-powered customer engagement and digital transformation services, is today reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, which includes second quarter revenue of $9.19 million, up 158% year over year, with gross profit up 322% to $2.07 million. The Company's AI platform delivered roughly 69% of quarterly revenue and drove gross margin to 22.5% from 13.8%.

Building on the momentum from the first quarter, the Company's results continue to reflect the transformative impact of its January 2026 acquisition of Teyame 360 S.L. ("Teyame") and Datono Mediacion S.L. ("Datono"), which contributed to a second consecutive quarter of triple-digit revenue and gross profit growth, alongside meaningful improvements to the Company's balance sheet and liquidity position.

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights



Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change Total Revenue $9.19M $3.56M +158 % Gross Profit $2.07M $0.49M +322 % Gross Margin 22.5 % 13.8 % +8.7 pts

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Financial Highlights



H1 2026 H1 2025 Change Total Revenue $19.05M $7.26M +162 % Gross Profit $4.46M $0.82M +444 % Gross Margin 23.4 % 11.3 % +12.1 pts

The Teyame and Datono Acquisition: Sustained Momentum in the Second Quarter

The Teyame and Datono acquisition, completed through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Teyame AI Holdings Inc., remained the primary driver of HCTI's financial performance in the second quarter. The acquired businesses, which operate as an integrated AI-powered omnichannel customer experience, marketing, and financial and insurance distribution platform, contributed $6.31 million revenue during the quarter, representing approximately 69% of the Company's total Q2 2026 revenue.

The Customer Engagement Services segment generated $1.64 million in segment gross profit at a gross margin of approximately 26%, above the Company's historical margin profile and consistent with the segment's performance in the first quarter. The continued strength of this segment was the single largest driver of the Company's overall gross margin expansion, from 13.8% in Q2 2025 to 22.5% in Q2 2026.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Highlights

Alongside its operating results, the Company took several actions during the second quarter to strengthen its financial position. Total stockholders' equity increased to $49.1 million as of June 30, 2026, up from $9.9 million as of December 31, 2025.

David Ayanoglou, Chief Financial Officer of Healthcare Triangle, said:

"Our second quarter results demonstrate that the strong performance we saw immediately following the Teyame and Datono acquisition was not a one-time event. The Customer Engagement Services segment again contributed nearly $6.31 million in revenue and $1.64 million in gross profit during the quarter and remains a key driver of our gross margin expansion. Just as importantly, we used the quarter to strengthen our balance sheet. This is why we believe we are well positioned to continue building a diversified, AI-driven technology platform."

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical & business performance optimization.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), and include, among others, statements regarding the Company's future financial and operating performance, the anticipated benefits of the Teyame and Datono acquisition, and expected trends in the Company's business. Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors outlined in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in previous filings, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

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SOURCE Healthcare Triangle, Inc.