HCTI's Teyame Delivers a Full Year of Client Revenue in Six Months; €2 Million in Target

Client Has Already Matched Its Full-Year 2025 Revenue by June 2026, with Annual Turnover Projected to Reach €2 Million

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and cloud-infrastructure solutions for healthcare and life sciences organizations, today reported that its subsidiary, Teyame Holdings Inc. ("Teyame"), has released a progress report highlighting exceptional growth achieved on behalf of a key client -- one of Spain's leading health insurance companies.

The revenue derived from the client reached, by June 2026, the same level of revenue it generated across the entirety of 2025 -- a milestone reached in half the time. Building on this momentum, the company projects that the client is on track to bring in annual revenues of €2 million for Teyame.

Teyame manages the client's omnichannel customer acquisition by pairing AI-driven engagement with direct account management.

The results underscore Teyame's continued commitment to delivering measurable value for its clients in the insurance sector and reflect broader growth momentum across HCTI's portfolio of subsidiaries.

HCTI leadership pointed to this performance as further validation of the company's recent acquisition of Teyame 360 SL and Datono Mediacion SL, the Spain-based operating entities behind Teyame's AI-powered customer experience platform. "This client's results are exactly the kind of outcome we expected when we brought Teyame 360 and Datono Mediacion into the HCTI family," said David Ayanoglou, CFO at HCTI. "Their team's ability to combine AI-driven customer engagement with hands-on account management is already translating into real, measurable growth for our clients, and we remain highly confident in the long-term value these acquisitions will continue to deliver across our portfolio."

Teyame will continue to work closely with the client throughout the remainder of 2026 to sustain this growth and capitalize on the opportunities ahead.

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. delivers advanced digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and cloud-infrastructure solutions for healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences organizations. HCTI strengthens healthcare delivery through enhanced security, compliance, data analytics, and operational efficiency.

About Teyame Holdings Inc.

Teyame, operating through its subsidiaries Teyame 360 SL and Datono Mediacion SL, is a Spain-based customer experience company offering a results-driven marketing and telemarketing omni-channel platform. With offices in Madrid, Barcelona, and Malaga, Teyame designs and manages omnichannel campaigns that combine artificial intelligence, custom-built applications, and data-driven strategy to help clients optimize their databases, generate and convert leads, and strengthen customer relationships. Its service portfolio spans lead generation, customer satisfaction surveys, debt management, inbound and outbound call campaigns, cross-selling, and web and media services, with a strong emphasis on giving clients real-time visibility and control over their campaigns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding HCTI's Market Value of Listed Securities, continued Nasdaq listing compliance, and the effects of the Teyame Transaction and SecureKloud Share Exchange. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "intends," "estimates," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "target," and similar expressions and their negatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties -- including fluctuations in HCTI's stock price, changes in shares outstanding, and Nasdaq's application of its listing standards -- that could cause actual results, including HCTI's continued listing status, to differ materially. Compliance with Nasdaq's MVLS requirement is determined by Nasdaq and depends on the Company's closing bid price and total shares listed over time, which are outside the Company's control. For additional discussion of risks, see HCTI's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, particularly the section entitled "Risk Factors." The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Capital Markets Contact



Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI)

1-800-617-9550

[email protected]

SOURCE Healthcare Triangle, Inc.