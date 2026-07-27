Healthcare Triangle Creates "Purpose Health" to Monetize AI Demand and Accelerate Shareholder Returns

Names Veteran Health Tech & AI Services Leader Sumit Ganguli as Chairman & CEO to Fuel Multi-Year Recurring Revenue Growth Across a Multi-Billion-Dollar Healthcare AI Market

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI), a healthcare and life sciences technology company enabling digital transformation through cloud, data, artificial intelligence, and security solutions, today announced that proven industry executive Sumit Ganguli has been appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Purpose Health, Inc., HCTI's wholly owned, AI-led healthcare technology services subsidiary.

Ganguli brings an established track record of building elite technology and healthcare businesses and scaling revenues deep into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Capitalizing on High-Margin Recurring Revenue Models

Purpose Health focuses on the U.S. and International healthcare markets, building AI infrastructure, Agentic AI & Healthcare solutions for providers, payors, life sciences & med-tech clients through advanced data management, cloud-enabled platforms and security solutions. Purpose Health expands HCTI's core footprint by shifting engagement models toward client centric, high-productivity, AI led IT managed services and strategic joint ventures. This capital-efficient structure optimizes asset value for HCTI equity holders by targeting multi-year recurring revenue streams. The subsidiary is actively focusing on developing competency partnerships with leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) vendors, global hyperscale cloud providers, and AI market leaders.

"AI is rapidly transforming how healthcare is delivered, and providers, payors, life science & med-tech clients need a partner who understands both the technology and the operational realities of running a healthcare focused organization," said Sumit Ganguli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Purpose Health. "I am excited to build on Healthcare Triangle's healthcare foundation and lead the domain centric team to deliver measurable, AI-driven value for our clients -- grounded in the same principles of Respect, Integrity, Trust, and Empathy toward my clients, colleagues and investors, that have guided my career. I look forward to leading a Purpose-driven team."

Executive Validation and Market Readiness

"Sumit's track record of building and scaling technology services businesses focused on healthcare makes him the right leader to guide Purpose Health's next chapter," said David Ayanoglou, Chief Financial Officer of Healthcare Triangle. "His deep domain expertise and relationships across the healthcare ecosystem and ability to lead purposeful teams will accelerate our ability to deliver repeatable AI – led solutions and outcome-oriented partnerships to providers, payors, life science & med-tech clients in the US & internationally."

Proven Enterprise Scale and Execution

Mr. Ganguli brings over three decades of international experience scaling IT and healthcare technology organizations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Revenue Growth: As the President & CEO of a Healthcare & Technology focused company, from 2009 to 2024, he organically and inorganically scaled the business 18 – fold to approximately $ 175 M, transforming a small IT services firm into a global AI and Healthcare focused firm, with multi-year engagements with key healthcare Providers, Payors & Life Sciences clients. Mr. Ganguli grew the organization to almost four thousand colleagues, across multiple geographies.

Enterprise Accounts: Personally directed multi-year, transformational healthcare client engagements valued between $25 million and $300 million. Established a JV with a leading Healthcare company to provide long term solutions to Healthcare Providers.

Board Leadership: Most recently served as Vice Chairman and Board Member of the Healthcare & Technology focused IT Services firm from October 2024 to July 2026.

AI tools: Worked with his team and India's leading Technology University, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and built and deployed Reinforced Learning based AI Monitoring & Operations tool at multiple clients.

Dr. Ganguli holds a Doctorate in Business Administration from Le Bow College of Business, Drexel University, where he researched the impact of national culture on firm culture and innovation. He serves as Vice President of the Corporate and Executive Council at Le Bow College of Business. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School (OPM 52), NYU Stern School of Business, and IIM Calcutta, and holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from MS University of Baroda. He has served as an Adjunct Professor at Rutgers University and has spoken at leading healthcare industry forums. He is a contributing author to the award-winning book Success Breakthroughs with Jack Canfield.

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions tailored specifically for the healthcare and life sciences industries. HCTI enables digital transformation to improve health outcomes, optimize clinical workflows, and lower costs while maintaining rigorous regulatory compliance and data security.

About Purpose Health, Inc.

Purpose Health, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Healthcare Triangle, Inc., is an AI-led healthcare technology services firm dedicated to building next-generation digital infrastructure, Agentic AI solutions & Healthcare solutions for U.S. & International Healthcare providers, payors, life sciences & med-tech clients. Through strategic partnerships with leading Healthcare Solution companies and AI led solutions, Purpose Health delivers scalable, high-productivity managed services and point solutions to the healthcare sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which are statements related to events, results, activities or developments that HCTI expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "intends," "estimates," "anticipates," "hopes," "projects," "plans," "expects," "seek," "believes," "see," "should," "will," "would," "target," "aims" and similar expressions and the negative versions thereof. Such statements are based on HCTI's experience and perception of current conditions, trends, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market acceptance of AI infrastructure solutions, client adoption rates, and general economic conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Healthcare Triangle undergoes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially from assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. For details on the uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different than those expressed in forward-looking statements, please review the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, particularly the information contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors." The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Capital Markets Contact:

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI)

1-800-617-9550

[email protected]

SOURCE Healthcare Triangle, Inc.