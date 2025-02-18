Healthcare Technology Company Light AI Partners with MrBeast to Provide AI-Powered Strep A Testing in Africa

Beast Philanthropy Featured Light AI's Life-Saving Technology in February 16, 2025 Episode

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Light AI Inc. ("Light AI" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: 0HC), a global healthcare technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence health diagnostic and wellness solutions, is partnering with MrBeast Industries to launch a Streptococcus A (Strep A) test donation initiative in Africa. The collaboration is featured in a Beast Philanthropy video, which premiered February 16, 2025, on YouTube.

Businessman and social media star, Jimmy Donaldson (aka "MrBeast") operates the world's largest YouTube channel and is known for his viral philanthropic projects. His charity channel, Beast Philanthropy, donates 100% of its revenue to charitable causes, tackling urgent global issues.

Through this partnership, the Company will donate AI-powered Strep A tests, enabling faster and more accessible diagnosis in underserved regions of Africa. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually, and if untreated, can lead to Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD)—a fatal condition with an annual global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely diagnosis of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs.

"We're excited to partner with Light AI to help stop rheumatic heart disease at its root cause which is Strep A. Their AI-powered technology makes early detection accessible and affordable, helping save lives in communities that need it most," stated Donaldson.

"We are honored to partner with MrBeast to address and enhance health and wellness in Africa. Strep A infects up to 600 million people annually and is the root cause of rheumatic heart disease, which causes up to 350,000 deaths annually. Light AI is tackling the root cause of a serious yet preventable disease," stated Peter Whitehead, Chief Executive Officer of Light AI. "Light AI's technology is simple, affordable, accessible, and powerful, built to detect Strep A instantly, and its immediate detection is the answer to preventing life-threatening conditions like rheumatic heart disease and making a positive impact."

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: 0HC)

Light AI Inc. is a healthcare company focused on developing artificial intelligence health diagnostic solutions. Light AI is developing a technology platform which represents the next generation of patient management: it applies AI algorithms to smartphone images—starting with images of Strep A—to identify the disease in seconds. Its patented, app-based solution requires no swabs, lab tests or proprietary hardware of any kind—its hardware platform is the 4.5B smartphones that exist in the world today.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's algorithm demonstrated remarkable accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis, specifically targeting Group A Streptococcus (GAS). The Company's algorithm generated pre-Federal Drug Administration (FDA) results were in the range of the "Gold Standard" swab culture currently used for diagnosing GAS achieving a 96.57% accuracy rate that is and a Negative Predictive Value (NPV) of 100%, indicating its high reliability in confirming the absence of Streptococcus A infection. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affects over 600 million people annually worldwide. If left untreated, GAS pharyngitis can lead to serious complications such as Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), which imposes a global economic burden exceeding $1 trillion annually. Light AI's technology offers a significant advancement in the accurate and timely diagnosis of GAS pharyngitis, potentially reducing the incidence of RHD and its associated costs. Light AI's approach to applying AI to smartphone images can be expanded to other throat conditions, as well as other areas of analysis, such as the human eye and skin. Light AI's vision is to combine the smartphone with AI in-the-Cloud to create a Digital Clinical Lab that provides quick and accessible diagnosis for countless conditions that today require expensive and time-consuming imaging or lab processes.

