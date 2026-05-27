Health Quality Alberta announces new Chief Executive Officer

CALGARY, AB, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Angus Watt, Health Quality Alberta Board Chair, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carmella Steinke as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 16. Ms. Steinke's appointment follows a formal executive search and selection process.

Carmella Steinke (CNW Group/Health Quality Alberta)

"As a respected and widely recognized leader in quality and safety across Canada, Carmella is well positioned to guide Health Quality Alberta to deliver on our legislated mandate," said Mr. Watt. "She brings extensive leadership experience across the health system in Alberta, having led large teams, overseen high-profile quality assurance reviews, and advanced patient safety and quality across numerous organizations through times of significant change in the health system."

From 2013 to 2017, she served as the Director of Health System Improvement at Health Quality Alberta, advancing province-wide quality improvement efforts. Ms. Steinke returns to our organization from Acute Care Alberta where she held a senior leadership position in quality management and improvement. She has also held leadership positions with the Calgary Health Region, University of Calgary, and Alberta Health Services. She originally trained and worked as a respiratory therapist, before making quality improvement the focus of her career.

In addition to her extensive leadership experience, Ms. Steinke is an author and academic. She co-authored the book Fatal Solutions, which recounts the events of a critical medication error at the former Calgary Health Region. Drawing on safety science and the concept of Just Culture, it offered insights into accountability, system failure, and how healthcare organizations can rebuild trust and foster safer, more compassionate care.

Ms. Steinke previously co-authored the Systematic Systems Analysis (SSA): Patient Safety Guidebook on behalf of Health Quality Alberta on how to conduct safety reviews at a system level. She holds a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from the University of Victoria, and is a member of the faculty in the University of Calgary's Precision Medicine Quality and Safety Leadership program, where she teaches a graduate-level course in patient safety.

"Carmella's leadership skills, extensive connections, and deep knowledge of Alberta's health system, as well as her personal commitment to excellence, will bring together patients, families, and system partners to strengthen patient safety, person-centred care, and health service quality across Alberta," added Mr. Watt. "We are delighted to have her back to lead our organization."

As Dr. David Zygun ends his term as CEO, Mr. Watt said, "The Health Quality Alberta Board of Directors is extremely grateful to David for his many contributions to the organization over the past year, and we thank him for the support he has offered in ensuring a smooth transition as we welcome Carmella into her new role."

Dr. Zygun offered his full endorsement of Ms. Steinke as his successor. "Given her extensive history within the system and her understanding of the opportunities ahead for Health Quality Alberta, she is well placed to lead the organization's quality mandate within the refocused healthcare system," he said.

Health Quality Alberta is a provincial agency that brings together patients, families, and our partners from across healthcare and academia to inspire improvement in patient safety, person-centred care, and health service quality. We assess and study the healthcare system, identify effective practices, and engage with Albertans to gather information about their experiences.

SOURCE Health Quality Alberta

For more information: Lisa Brake, Executive Director, Communications & Engagement, Health Quality Alberta, 403.875.0359, [email protected]