OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains concerned by the rise in youth vaping and is acting to address it. After confirming its intentions to lower the nicotine concentration in vaping products, today the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced a public consultation on a proposal to better protect Canadians.

As part of efforts to reduce the appeal of vaping products, Health Canada is proposing to lower the nicotine concentration to a maximum of 20 mg/mL and prohibit the packaging and sale of a vaping product if the nicotine concentration displayed on the package exceeds this new limit. The current limit is 66mg/mL.

The 75-day public consultation will be open for comment beginning tomorrow December 19, 2020 and will close on March 4, 2021. Feedback from all Canadians will be considered in the development of the final Regulations.

The changes proposed today build on existing measures already taken by the Government of Canada to address the rise in youth vaping, including extensive public education campaigns and banning the advertising of vaping products in public spaces if the ads can be seen or heard by youth. Health Canada is also considering to further restrict flavours in vaping products, and require the vaping industry to provide information about their vaping products, including sales, ingredients, and research and development activities.

"Our work to protect Canadians from the harms of vaping products continues. These changes will help reduce the appeal of vaping products to youth."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health

"The proposed regulations requiring a maximum nicotine concentration for vaping products of 20 mg/mL are essential to reduce youth vaping and deserve strong support."

Rob Cunningham, Senior Policy Analyst, Canadian Cancer Society

Vaping nicotine can affect teen brain development and lead to addiction.

Vaping has doubled among students when comparing the results of the 2018-19 Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey (CSTADS) to the previous 2016-17 survey.

Health Canada identified the introduction of high nicotine concentration vaping products to the Canadian market in 2018 as being a key factor that contributed to the rapid rise in youth vaping.

identified the introduction of high nicotine concentration vaping products to the Canadian market in 2018 as being a key factor that contributed to the rapid rise in youth vaping. The proposed Regulations would be made under the authorities of the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act and include an amendment under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act .

and include an amendment under the . The proposed Regulations align with the 20 mg/mL limit in place in the European Union's 27 Member States, the United Kingdom , Iceland , Israel , Moldova , and Saudi Arabia . This option also aligns with the maximum nicotine concentration set for vaping products sold at retail stores in the provinces of British Columbia and Nova Scotia .

, , , , and . This option also aligns with the maximum nicotine concentration set for vaping products sold at retail stores in the provinces of and . Health Canada has invested $13 million in national public education campaigns since December 2018 . The Department continues to invest in the Consider the Consequences youth vaping prevention outreach activities designed to inform youth and their parents about the risks and harms of vaping, and has created funding opportunities to engage partners and stakeholders in a collaborative response.

