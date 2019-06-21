Health Canada proposes new regulations to strengthen the requirements for labelling and packaging of vaping products

Regulatory proposal includes requirements for child-resistant packaging and toxicity symbols

OTTAWA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Clear, consistent product labelling helps Canadians make informed decisions about the products they purchase and use. The modern vaping market is rapidly evolving, and many Canadians, especially youth, are using vaping products without a clear understanding of their nicotine content.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, launched public consultations on proposed regulations that would set out new and updated requirements for the labelling and containers of vaping products.

The proposed Vaping Products Labelling and Packaging Regulations would require that all vaping substances be labelled with a list of ingredients. In addition, vaping products containing nicotine would be required to display a standardized nicotine concentration statement and a health warning about the addictiveness of nicotine. The proposed regulations would also mandate child-resistant containers and a toxicity warning.

The proposed regulations are expected to help protect the health and safety of Canadians by increasing awareness of the health hazards of nicotine, and creating consistency amongst vaping product labels and packages so that adults who choose to use them can more easily understand their contents. They would also aid with the safe storage of vaping products, help protect children from accidentally ingesting vaping liquid, and provide clear information on what to do in the event of a poisoning.

The consultation, which will run until September 5, 2019, is an important step forward in protecting Canadians from the hazards of nicotine in vaping products. All Canadians are encouraged to provide their feedback.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is deeply concerned about the trend of youth vaping, which threatens Canada's hard-earned gains in tobacco control. Today, I'm happy to announce that we're moving forward with planned action, based on science, to further mandate the way vaping products are labelled and packaged. As part of Canada's Tobacco Strategy, we are looking at innovative ways to help reduce nicotine addiction and the harms associated with it. These proposed regulations will protect Canadians, especially young children, from nicotine poisoning, and help adults who choose to vape make informed choices about their health."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The proposed regulations fall under the authorities of the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act and the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act .

and the . Nicotine is acutely toxic if ingested. Health Canada is aware of four fatalities worldwide caused by the ingestion of vaping substances containing nicotine. Health Canada is also aware of a number of non-fatal poisoning incidents in Canada .

is aware of four fatalities worldwide caused by the ingestion of vaping substances containing nicotine. Health is also aware of a number of non-fatal poisoning incidents in . Vaping nicotine can affect teen brain development and lead to addiction.

In 2016-17, the Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey showed that the prevalence of e-cigarette (vaping products) use (ever trying an e-cigarette) increased to 23% among Canadian students in grades 7-12, up from 20% in 2014-15.

showed that the prevalence of e-cigarette (vaping products) use (ever trying an e-cigarette) increased to 23% among Canadian students in grades 7-12, up from 20% in 2014-15. To address the growing concern of youth vaping, Health Canada has introduced a public education campaign to increase awareness of the risks associated with vaping products, and has consulted on proposed regulatory measures to restrict vaping product advertising.

