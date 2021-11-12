OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada has authorized the use of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot.

A COVID-19 booster shot is an extra dose of the vaccine given after completion of the primary vaccine series. The booster shot is designed to help people maintain their protection against COVID-19 over time.

Health Canada received Moderna's submission to approve a booster on October 6, 2021. After a thorough, independent review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine booster shot meets the Department's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements.

The booster is authorized for adults 18 years of age and older, to be used at least six months after an individual has completed their primary vaccine series. The Spikevax COVID-19 booster is a half dose of the regular vaccine (50 mcg).

Evidence continues to show that being fully vaccinated provides strong protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, including against the Delta variants.

People in Canada should consult their local public health guidance, informed by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, for details on which individuals or groups of people are recommended to receive a booster dose at this time.

For information on authorized vaccines and treatments in Canada, visit the COVID-19 vaccines and treatments portal.

