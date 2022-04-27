Bipolar I disorder is a mental illness characterized by extreme mood swings that can impact an individuals' ability to think, behave and function. 2 It can consist of three states which includes manic, depressive, and mixed episodes. 3 While the causes of bipolar I disorder are unknown, biological factors can play a role and can be difficult to diagnose due to the wide range of symptoms. 3

Schizophrenia is a severe mental illness that can also impact a person's ability to function, and often presents symptoms that can change over time. Symptoms can include hallucinations, disorganized speech, social withdrawal, and catatonic behaviour.3

"I have seen firsthand what impact bipolar l disorder and schizophrenia can have on a person's life. These are complex illnesses that can be difficult to treat and manage. It is important that we have additional treatment options available for persons affected," says Dr. Roger S. McIntyre, M.D., FRCPC, Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology, University of Toronto. "As a healthcare professional, I am pleased to hear that this treatment is now available for Canadians who live with bipolar l disorder or schizophrenia."

It's estimated 2.2% of Canadians will experience bipolar l disorder in their lifetime and can impact both men and women equally,4 while an estimated 300,000 Canadians are impacted by schizophrenia.3 Stigma remains prevalent in both disorders, with patients often experiencing discrimination and difficulty in accessing resources and treatment.5

"We know that living with bipolar l disorder can present various challenges impacting the daily lives of patients and their families," Dave Gallson, National Executive Director, Mood Disorders Society of Canada. "The Mood Disorders Society of Canada thanks Health Canada for the approval of VRAYLAR®, which will support those in the community in managing this mental illness. It is encouraging to see new treatment options for people with bipolar I disorder."

"We are pleased to see the progress in new treatments to support Canadians living with schizophrenia," says Chris Summerville, CEO of the Schizophrenia Society of Canada. "Patients are looking for convenient and safe treatments to support their health and recovery. VRAYLAR® will offer new hope for many Canadians and help minimize the burdens associated with schizophrenia to support patients and their caregivers."

"Mental illness affects many Canadians either through personal experience, or that of a family member, friend, or colleague," says Tracey Ramsay, Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "The approval of VRAYLAR® is an important milestone that will support patients suffering from bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia. At AbbVie, we are committed to providing new treatment options to enhance patient care and support the unmet needs of mental illness community."





About VRAYLAR® (cariprazine) 1

VRAYLAR® is an oral, once daily atypical antipsychotic approved as monotherapy for the acute management of manic, mixed, and depressive episodes associated with bipolar l disorder in adults, as well as the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

The mechanism of action of cariprazine in schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder is unknown. However, the therapeutic effect of cariprazine may be mediated through a combination of partial agonist activity at central dopamine D 3 , D 2 and serotonin 5-HT 1A receptors and antagonist activity at 5-HT 2A receptors. Cariprazine forms two major metabolites, desmethyl cariprazine (DCAR) and didesmethyl cariprazine (DDCAR), that have in vitro receptor binding and functional activity profiles similar to the parent drug.

VRAYLAR® is contraindicated in patients who are hypersensitive to cariprazine or to any ingredient in the formulation, including any non-medicinal ingredient, or component of the container. VRAYLAR® is also contraindicated with concomitant use with strong and moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors / inducers. Due to the slow elimination of cariprazine and its metabolites, treatment with strong and moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors must be initiated at least 2 weeks after VRAYLAR discontinuation.

VRAYLAR is being developed jointly by AbbVie and Gedeon Richter Plc, with AbbVie responsible for commercialization in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Taiwan and certain Latin American countries (including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela).

