KIRKLAND, QC , July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Pfizer Canada announces today that Health Canada has approved CIBINQO® (abrocitinib) for the treatment of patients 12 years and older with refractory moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, including the relief of pruritus, who have had an inadequate response to other systemic drugs, (e.g. steroid or biologic), or for whom these treatments are not advisable. CIBINQO can be used with or without medicated topical therapies for atopic dermatitis.

Atopic dermatitis, the most common chronic inflammatory skin disease, is often characterized by inflammation of the skin and skin barrier defect and is often accompanied by intense itching.1,2 In addition to physical symptoms such as broken skin, widespread dryness, incessant itching and redness, extensive skin thickening, oozing and cracking,1,2 those with moderate to severe AD often experience psycho-social challenges like anxiety, sleep loss and depression.1 Additionally, those with AD are more likely to develop related conditions such as asthma and infections that can lead to hospitalization in severe cases.3 With the significant psycho-social effects AD has on its patients, many Canadian sufferers are in need of mental health resources and have a desire to connect with peers for additional support.

"The physical burden of AD can be relentless and demanding with persistent itching and scratching, skin pain and barrier damage making one susceptible to infections," says Dr. Melinda Gooderham, dermatologist and medical director at Skin Centre for Dermatology in Peterborough, ON and assistant professor at Queen's University. "Without proper treatment, the symptoms can become overwhelming and negatively impact patients sleeping habits and overall quality of life."

While often thought of as a childhood disease, it is estimated that 40% of AD patients will live with the condition throughout adulthood.4

"Atopic dermatitis can be a debilitating condition that goes well beyond dry, itchy skin – it places a considerable burden on sufferers and their families," says Amanda Cresswell-Melville, Executive Director of the Eczema Society of Canada. "This condition can be very challenging to manage, and these challenges are multi-faceted. The development of new treatments brings hope."

"Pfizer Canada understands the significant challenges in managing chronic skin conditions," says Frederic Lavoie, Inflammation & Immunology Lead, Pfizer Canada. "We know that itch is frequently reported as the most bothersome symptom of AD,2 and we are committed to helping Canadians living with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis minimize the impacts of their condition on their daily lives."

