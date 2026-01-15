Health Canada approves expanded compatibility for mylife Loop with iOS and Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus Sensor

mylife Loop powered by mylife CamAPS FX becomes the first automated insulin delivery system in Canada compatible with two glucose monitoring systems for people living with type 1 diabetes

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - mylife Diabetes Care and CamDiab are pleased to announce that Health Canada has approved the use of mylife Loop powered by mylife CamAPS FX app with both iOS and Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor.* The approval expands system compatibility, offering greater choice for people living with type 1 diabetes.

mylife Loop combines the mylife YpsoPump insulin pump with the mylife CamAPS FX app and algorithm, developed by CamDiab Ltd, and compatible glucose monitoring systems. By integrating adaptive, smartphone-based automated insulin delivery (AID), mylife Loop is designed to simplify diabetes management, reduce the burden of ongoing therapy-related decision-making, and support greater personal freedom and flexibility in everyday life.

Building on momentum in Canada

Less than a year after its launch in Canada, approval of both iOS and the FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor reflects the continued collaboration between mylife Diabetes Care, CamDiab and Abbott in response to patient and healthcare professional needs.

Launched in March 2025 on Android, mylife Loop was the first smartphone-based automated insulin delivery system on the Canadian market and has since seen growing adoption among people living with type 1 diabetes and healthcare professionals.

"For people living with type 1 diabetes, daily therapy involves countless decisions. Expanding mylife Loop compatibility reduces that burden and gives people greater confidence and freedom in how they manage their diabetes--every day," said Karina Schneider, general manager of Ypsomed Canada.

Reducing the mental burden of diabetes

Managing type 1 diabetes involves numerous health-related decisions, including glucose monitoring, insulin dosing, nutrition and activity planning.1 In Europe, where mylife Loop has been available for more than three years, patient-reported experience data highlights its impact on daily life. In the dQ&A survey2, users rated mylife Loop number one for reducing the perceived mental load associated with diabetes management.

Commercial availability is subject to launch timing and local market conditions.

About mylife Diabetes Care

mylife Diabetes Care is a global diabetes care company based in Switzerland, dedicated to improving the lives of people living with diabetes by empowering them to gain more freedom through better control. The company is fully focused on modern automated insulin delivery (AID) solutions designed for people living with diabetes, enabled through close collaboration with healthcare professionals and payers worldwide. For more information, visit www.mylife-diabetescare.com

About CamDiab

CamDiab Ltd is a digital health and personalized medicine company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of its world leading, interoperable CamAPS FX hybrid closed-loop app. CamAPS FX is designed to use an adaptive, self-learning control algorithm, linked to a compatible continuous glucose monitoring device and a compatible insulin pump, to autonomously compute and direct insulin delivery to maintain tight glycaemic control. Since its founding in 2019, its mission has been to help people with type 1 diabetes and their families live better lives. Find out more at www.camdiab.com.

mylife Loop Disclaimers/References

Important safety information and disclaimers

mylife Loop is an automated insulin delivery system intended for use by people with type 1 diabetes, as indicated in the approved product labelling. Use of mylife Loop requires appropriate training and should be initiated and managed under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

Apple and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. CamAPS is a registered trademark of CamDiab Ltd.

Individual results may vary. The dQ&A study reflects patient-reported outcomes and does not replace clinical judgment.

Abbott Disclaimers/References

* The FreeStyle Libre 3 Flash Glucose Monitoring System (FreeStyle Libre 3 Reader or Freestyle Libre 3 app used with FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus Sensor) is indicated for measuring interstitial fluid glucose levels continuously in people aged 2 years and older with diabetes mellitus. Always read and follow the label/insert.

FreeStyle, Libre, and related brand marks are trademarks of Abbott and are used with permission.



