KIRKLAND, QC, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE: MRK), announced Health Canada's approval of BRAVECTO® QUANTUM (fluralaner for extended-release injectable suspension) – a new, once-yearly injectable product.

BRAVECTO® QUANTUM is indicated for the treatment and prevention of flea infestations (Ctenocephalides felis) and for the treatment and control of tick infestations with Ixodes scapularis (black-legged tick), Dermacentor variabilis (American dog tick), and Rhipicephalus sanguineus (brown dog tick) for 12 months in dogs and puppies 6 months of age and older.

It is also indicated for the treatment and control of tick infestations with Amblyomma americanum (lone star tick) for 8 months in dogs and puppies 6 months of age and older.

BRAVECTO® QUANTUM was first approved in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, followed by the European Union in 2024, then the United States in July 2025, and now in Canada. In total, BRAVECTO® QUANTUM is currently approved in more than 50 countries worldwide.

"We're proud to build on our leadership in long‑acting parasiticides with a new injection, administered by veterinarians, that provides uninterrupted flea and tick protection for up to 12 months," said Susanne Martin, Companion Animal Business Unit Director, Merck Animal Health. "BRAVECTO® QUANTUM's approval marks a meaningful advancement in Canadian pet care.''

"Though people often think of flea and tick season during the summer months, studies have shown that while fleas and ticks are most active from early spring through the fall, they can be active year-round in some areas, especially knowing it only takes a few warm days for ticks to become active," said Frank Guerino, Ph.D., associate vice president of Global Pharmaceutical Development, Merck Animal Health.

BRAVECTO® QUANTUM exemplifies Merck Animal Health's commitment to science and has been recognized as a winner of the 2024 Edison Awards and the 2024 S&P Global Awards for Best New Companion Animal Product.

About Merck Animal Health

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than a century, we've been at the forefront of research, bringing forward medicines, vaccines and innovative health solutions for the world's most challenging diseases. Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA, is the global animal health business of Merck. Through its commitment to The Science of Healthier Animals®, Merck Animal Health offers veterinarians, farmers, producers, pet owners and governments one of the widest ranges of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services as well as an extensive suite of connected technology that includes identification, traceability and monitoring products. Merck Animal Health is dedicated to help preserving and improving the health, well-being and performance of animals and the people who care for them. It invests extensively in dynamic and comprehensive R&D resources and a modern, global supply chain. Merck Animal Health is present in more than 50 countries, while its products are available in some 150 markets. For more information, visit https://www.merck-animal-health.ca.

