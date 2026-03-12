Headversity Welcomes Olympic Athlete and Safe Sport Champion Allison Forsyth, Launching a New Era of Psychologically Safe Sport Environments

Building on the foundation of Headversity's Respect in Sport and integrating Generation Safe's methodology under Forsyth's leadership, Headversity signals a new chapter for youth sport across North America.

CALGARY, AB, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Headversity, a mental health platform serving workplace, sport and school environments, today announced the addition of Allison Forsyth as Chief Sport Officer. A two-time Olympic alpine skier, survivor of abuse in sport, International Olympic Committee Safeguarding Officer, and the founder of Generation Safe. As an outspoken advocate for athlete wellbeing, Forsyth brings both personal conviction and professional expertise to a role that will shape how Headversity serves the sport ecosystem.

Alongside her appointment, Headversity is integrating Generation Safe's curriculum and methodology into the Headversity Sport platform, ushering in the next evolution of what Respect in Sport established. Respect in Sport built the foundation: a compliance and training program trusted by over 2.8 million youth and adults across 50,000 clubs and organizations in North America. Generation Safe carries it forward: a culture-building approach grounded in psychological safety, athlete-first principles, and the belief that safe sport is built through education, not just enforcement.

"I've lived the consequences of unsafe sport. I've also experienced the power of environments where psychological safety is embedded into how we lead.

Safe, inclusive sport doesn't happen by accident. It happens when leadership chooses to build cultures where athletes feel valued, challenged, and supported - where performance and wellbeing rise together.

That's the future of sport I'm committed to building, and joining Headversity allows me to help scale that vision."

- Allison Forsyth, Chief Sport Officer, Headversity

From Compliance to Culture

The term "Safe Sport" has largely been understood through the lens of compliance. Training people to recognize and avoid harm. That foundation matters, but Forsyth and Headversity are expanding the definition toward something more durable: sport environments where psychological safety is embedded into how coaches lead, how parents engage, and how officials manage. The goal is not a requirement to check off, but a culture to build.

The research is clear: 70% of youth leave sport by age 13. The #1 reason isn't injury or cost - it's that sport stopped being fun. With Forsyth's leadership and Generation Safe's curriculum, Headversity is addressing that directly: moving from "avoid harm" to "build thriving" with training that is engaging, contextual, and built to last.

"Allison doesn't just understand the problem - she has lived it, studied it, and dedicated her career to solving it. When we looked at what she built with Generation Safe and aligned it with what Headversity does, the fit was undeniable. This is the partnership our sport clients have been waiting for, and it's the evolution that the sport world needs."

- Kelly Schmitt, CEO, Headversity

About Allison Forsyth

Allison Forsyth is a two-time Allison is a two-time Canadian Olympian, survivor of abuse in sport, International Olympic Committee Safeguarding Officer, and the founder of Generation Safe. Having experienced abuse within her own athletic career, Forsyth has channeled that experience into advocacy and action, building curriculum and culture-change programs that have served sport organizations across North America. She is a recognized voice in the Safe Sport movement and a trusted resource for leagues, national sport organizations, coaches, and parents.

About Headversity

Headversity strengthens the cultures where people live and work by delivering practical, evidence-based mental health, resilience, and psychological safety training for workplaces, sport organizations, and schools. Through its acquisition of Respect Group, Headversity is home to Respect in Sport, the most widely used safe sport compliance program in North America, trusted by over 2.8 million youth and adults across 50,000 clubs and organizations.

