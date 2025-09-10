Headversity Appoints Kelly Schmitt as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

High-growth workplace mental health company welcomes seasoned technology leader with proven track record scaling Solium, SMART Technologies, and Benevity

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Headversity, a leading workplace mental health training company, today announced the appointment of Kelly Schmitt as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2025.

Schmitt joins Headversity with over two decades of experience scaling high-growth technology and impact-driven companies. She previously held executive roles at Solium Capital (acquired by Morgan Stanley), SMART Technologies, and most recently Benevity, where she led as CEO during a period of significant global expansion.

Headversity's co-founder Dr. Ryan Todd, a practicing psychiatrist, will transition into the role of President, continuing to help guide the company's mission and innovation alongside co-founder Dr. Jordan DeCoste, an education technologist, who will remain Chief Operating Officer.

"This marks an important transition for Headversity, timed with a major shift in the market," said Dr. Todd. "Organizations are moving beyond reactive perks and are now seeking the kind of comprehensive, standards-based programs that have always been our focus. Kelly's experience taking Canadian tech companies to new heights, paired with her passion for mental health, makes her the ideal leader to help us meet this accelerating demand and scale globally."

Headversity has quickly established itself as one of Canada's most dynamic growth companies. The company:

Works with over 400 organizations across North America , including leaders in healthcare, education, government, and industry.

, a world-class -based growth equity firm. Has been recognized on both the Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies list and the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ list of Canada's fastest-growing tech companies.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the team at Headversity," said Schmitt. "It's time we treat mental health with the same urgency, care and investment we give to physical health. The company has built an incredible foundation as a mission-driven leader in workplace mental health, and I see a massive opportunity to expand our impact. My focus will be on accelerating our use of best-practice AI to make our training even more personalized and effective, helping more organizations build resilience and meet today's psychological safety standards."

About Headversity

Headversity is a workplace mental health company that equips organizations with the tools to implement psychological safety standards. Serving over 400 organizations across North America, Headversity has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies on the Globe and Mail Top Growing Companies list and the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™. Headversity is backed by Level Equity, a New York-based growth equity firm.

For more information, visit www.headversity.com

